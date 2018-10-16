BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 16 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. CI weather: A sunny morning, clouding later

    BBC Weather

    Early areas of mist will lift to leave Tuesday morning mainly dry with spells of sunshine. It will then cloud over through the afternoon with a little drizzle possible.

    Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top