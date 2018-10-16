BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Early areas of mist will lift to leave Tuesday morning mainly dry with spells of sunshine. It will then cloud over through the afternoon with a little drizzle possible. Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F). Jersey: Guernsey:
CI weather: A sunny morning, clouding later
BBC Weather
