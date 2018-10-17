BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's Environment Minister wants the island's buses to be made cheaper, or completely free.

Deputy John Young says it would encourage commuters out of their cars and onto public transport.

BBC Copyright: BBC

But Kevin Hart, the head of Liberty Bus, is not on board with the idea.

He says services would have to be made more frequent, and a lot of extra public money would be needed to make it feasible.

In France, Dunkirk recently became the latest French city to make all bus journeys free for residents. This saw passenger numbers rise by up to 85% on some routes.

Deputy Young says attempts to get more islanders to use public transport has achieved "some success", but there is still much more to do...