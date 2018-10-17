BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Duke of Kent visits Guernsey and Alderney
  2. Free buses for Jersey?
  3. Updates on Wednesday 17 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Flybe predicts £12m losses

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Flybe is predicting it will make a loss of £12m this year.

    The airline - which operates from Exeter, Guernsey and Jersey in the south west - made a £9.4m loss in the year ending 31 March 2018, and a £55.3m loss the year before.

    The 2019 loss is based on predicted revenue which the board has "limited" visibility of so far.

    Flybe aircraft
    Copyright: FLYBE

    The airline blamed "weakening" consumer demand, "higher fuel prices" and "weaker sterling"

    The adverse effect of fuel prices and currency fluctuations was estimated by the company to be £29m.

  2. Minister looks to make island buses free

    BBC Channel Islands News

    Jersey's Environment Minister wants the island's buses to be made cheaper, or completely free.

    Deputy John Young says it would encourage commuters out of their cars and onto public transport.

    Liberty Bus
    Copyright: BBC

    But Kevin Hart, the head of Liberty Bus, is not on board with the idea.

    He says services would have to be made more frequent, and a lot of extra public money would be needed to make it feasible.

    In France, Dunkirk recently became the latest French city to make all bus journeys free for residents. This saw passenger numbers rise by up to 85% on some routes.

    Deputy Young says attempts to get more islanders to use public transport has achieved "some success", but there is still much more to do...

    Video content

    Video caption: Deputy Young says free buses are part of his long term plans

  3. Duke of Kent visiting islands

    Stephanie Gabbatt

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    The Duke of Kent will be in Guernsey and Alderney today on his first visit to the islands in 12 years.

    His Royal Highness - who is the President of the RNLI - will be visiting the Alderney Lifeboat Station and meeting the lifeboat crew.

    He will also be at the St James Concert and Assembly Hall which he officially re-opened in 1985.

    Duke of Kent
    Copyright: PA
Back to top