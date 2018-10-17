BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Duke of Kent visits Guernsey and Alderney
- Free buses for Jersey?
- Updates on Wednesday 17 October 2018
Flybe predicts £12m losses
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Flybe is predicting it will make a loss of £12m this year.
The airline - which operates from Exeter, Guernsey and Jersey in the south west - made a £9.4m loss in the year ending 31 March 2018, and a £55.3m loss the year before.
The 2019 loss is based on predicted revenue which the board has "limited" visibility of so far.
The airline blamed "weakening" consumer demand, "higher fuel prices" and "weaker sterling"
The adverse effect of fuel prices and currency fluctuations was estimated by the company to be £29m.
Minister looks to make island buses free
BBC Channel Islands News
Jersey's Environment Minister wants the island's buses to be made cheaper, or completely free.
Deputy John Young says it would encourage commuters out of their cars and onto public transport.
But Kevin Hart, the head of Liberty Bus, is not on board with the idea.
He says services would have to be made more frequent, and a lot of extra public money would be needed to make it feasible.
In France, Dunkirk recently became the latest French city to make all bus journeys free for residents. This saw passenger numbers rise by up to 85% on some routes.
Deputy Young says attempts to get more islanders to use public transport has achieved "some success", but there is still much more to do...
Duke of Kent visiting islands
Stephanie Gabbatt
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Duke of Kent will be in Guernsey and Alderney today on his first visit to the islands in 12 years.
His Royal Highness - who is the President of the RNLI - will be visiting the Alderney Lifeboat Station and meeting the lifeboat crew.
He will also be at the St James Concert and Assembly Hall which he officially re-opened in 1985.
CI weather: Drizzle turns to sunny afternoon
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
It's a cloudy start to the day, but could clear later on.