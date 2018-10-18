BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

People in Jersey could have to pay more towards their long term care from 2020, according to the island's Social Security Minister.

It comes after a report found the scheme's current funding model was unsustainable.

It's predicted by 2043 the ring-fenced long term care pot will be almost £36m down each year, unless taxpayers start paying more.

If you pay income tax in Jersey, 1% of your earnings goes towards long term care.

The report recommends an increase of 0.5% at the start of the next decade.