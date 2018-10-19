BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Politicians have been accused of not "letting go" of concerns over Guernsey's secondary education.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Deputy Matt Fallaize, president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, says other States members were "determined to re-fight old battles" over whether the island should have secondary education spread across two or three schools.

Proposals for a three-school model were put forward by the former education committee, but the States Assembly voted for having two schools .

"At some point, I hope - for their sake - that the members of the previous committee can come to terms with this and move on," he said.

Responding to calls for costings of the new school model, the deputy said a breakdown would not be released until the first half of 2019.