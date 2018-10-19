BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Wembley deal collapse 'costs Guernsey's football association £6m'
- Jersey families asked to home 'vulnerable adults'
- Guernsey Airport's security area set for revamp
- Updates on Friday 19 October 2018
Former education committee 'can't let go' - Fallaize
BBC Radio Guernsey
Politicians have been accused of not "letting go" of concerns over Guernsey's secondary education.
Deputy Matt Fallaize, president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, says other States members were "determined to re-fight old battles" over whether the island should have secondary education spread across two or three schools.
Proposals for a three-school model were put forward by the former education committee, but the States Assembly voted for having two schools.
"At some point, I hope - for their sake - that the members of the previous committee can come to terms with this and move on," he said.
Responding to calls for costings of the new school model, the deputy said a breakdown would not be released until the first half of 2019.
Consumer protection law lags due to Brexit
Guernsey Press
Consumer protection legislation looks unlikely to come into force this year due to the time it is taking to ensure the island is ready for Brexit.
Weather: Fine and dry across the Channel Islands
BBC Weather
A dry night ahead across the islands with lengthy clear spells and winds remaining light.
There's a small risk of sea mist lapping on to the coasts at times though.
Saturday will be fine and dry with highs of 16C (60F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
JLA head calls for inquiry into RNLI dispute
Jersey Evening Post
The RNLI should move out of the St Helier station and hand responsibility to the Jersey Lifeboat Association, the newly formed organisation’s chairman has said in a letter to the Lieutenant-Governor.
Electric fault leads to closure of Rouge Rue
BBC Radio Guernsey
Rouge Rue has been closed to allow Guernsey Electricity to repair a low voltage electricity fault with works likely to continue over the weekend and into early next week, says Traffic and Highway Services.
The fault is towards the top section of Rouge Rue with access to Rouge Val and all businesses from Le Bouet end and the diversion in both directions is along Le Bouet and La Vrangue Hill.
A spokesman said combined with the current closure of La Vrangue these works would result in additional traffic using Mont Arrive and he urged drivers to take care and allow additional journey time in the area.
Guernsey's charitable sector is a 'crowded marketplace'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A member of the Guernsey Community Foundation says the charitable sector in the island is a "crowded marketplace".
Jim Roberts said charities that did similar work should consider joining together.
His comments come after a recent survey of charities in the UK by investment management company Smith and Williamson.
Results showed maintaining funding and holding sufficient reserves had never been more important for charities.
With more than 350 in the island, he added funding issues could be sorted by merging groups...
Refugee correspondence: 'Concerns' over UK approach
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Guernsey's most senior politician has highlighted his worries over efforts to get communications between the island's top political committee and the UK government made public.
Self-styled transparency campaigner and former Guernsey politician Tony Webber is leading a legal challenge to make discussions on not taking Syrian refugees public.
Deputy Gavin St Pier said his senior committee was "concerned" over the approach taken by the UK when considering publishing government correspondence.
“This issue is not about these particular emails, but rather it is an important point of principle about how we do business – the release of correspondence such as this would set a precedent with potentially severe repercussions for inter-government dialogue," he said.
“We are not part of the UK and this matter relates to correspondence about issues which are domestic matters for Guernsey.
"These are ongoing legal proceedings and it would not be appropriate to comment further,” he added.
Graffiti wall art completes St Helier Harbour works
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The creation of graffiti wall art, depicting some of Jersey's most distinctive icons, is the final part of some recent enhancement works at the Elizabeth Terminal at St Helier Harbour.
The £350,000 works programme has seen the installation of new flooring, ceilings and lighting in areas of the terminal building, together with upholstery of seats and some redecoration.
The works also included new signage, passenger information screens and the reconfiguration of internal walls.
The graffiti artwork was made by local creative agency, Midnight, and depicts the words feel, taste, see and explore - linking to well-known icons associated with Jersey such as potatoes, cows, the sea, beaches and heritage.
Part of the design work has also seen the creation of a quirky Jersey inspired "Welcome" sign in the baggage reclaim area.
Politicians' activity levels shown in new report
BBC Radio Jersey
A report has revealed how much work each of Jersey's politicians did inside the States Assembly in 2017.
It shows some members of the new government were more active in the chamber than others.
In 2017, Jersey's politicians put forward a total of 162 propositions, with more than a quarter coming from those who are now ministers.
Senators Ian Gorst, Lyndon Farnham and Sam Mezec - who was then a deputy - and deputies Richard Renouf and Susie Pinel all came up with between three and six policy suggestions.
Deputies Judy Martin, Carolyn Labey and John Le Fondré - now a senator and the chief minister - each asked their fellow members to vote on one new policy throughout last year.
The new education minister - then Deputy Tracey Vallois - and the new infrastructure minister - Deputy Kevin Lewis - didn't suggest any propositions.
The figures only portray States members' activity during debate.
Guernsey Airport's security area set for revamp
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
A revamp of Guernsey Airport's security area will allow for new X-ray equipment in the future.
The plans, which are being funded by a local business, will also see the duty-free and security zones expanded.
Ashley Nicholas, from the airport, said passengers would notice a larger space when going through the screening process in particular.
He added the changes were also to keep up with changing standards...
Guernsey politician to celebrate Austria's national day
One of Guernsey's most senior politicians is celebrating Austrian National Day.
Deputy Lyndon Trott is travelling to London to attend the event, which will be hosted by Mark Zimmerman - ambassador of Austria to the UK.
Toucan crossing work to start on Monday
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Work to install a new toucan crossing in Guernsey starts on Monday.
The crossing will be at the junction of Grandes Maisons Road and Bulwer Avenue, linking up to the cycle path on the east coast.
Grandes Maisons Road will be closed between Bulwer Avenue and Longue Hougue Lane.
The States of Guernsey's Active Travel Unit asked commuters to "share lifts or find alternative routes".
Toucan crossings are designed for pedestrians and cyclists to cross at the same time.
There is only one other toucan crossing in Guernsey, on the coast outside Admiral Park.
Road-rage driver assaulted 17-year-old motorist
Jersey Evening Post
A driver grabbed the neck of a 17-year-old motorist and pushed him on to the bonnet of his own car during a road-rage attack in St Lawrence.
Wembley deal collapse 'costs GFA £6m'
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Officials in Guernsey football are expressing their disappointment at the collapse of a deal to sell Wembley Stadium.
Some of the money received in the sale was to be shared between local football associations across the country.
It had been hoped the sale could lead to a £6m windfall for the Guernsey Football Association, which would have been a boost for grass-roots sport in the island.
The presidents of several clubs said it was a shame the sale didn't go through because of what the money could have done for local football.
They said investment in pitches and drainage was desperately needed to improve conditions for young players across football.
Jersey families asked to home 'vulnerable adults'
BBC Radio Jersey
Families in Jersey are being asked to give a stable home to vulnerable young adults.
It's hoped getting emotional and practical support will help care leavers become successful adults.
Children's charity Barnados said care-leavers often began adult life lonely and isolated, putting them more at risk of homelessness or substance abuse.
It is launching the new scheme to offer 18 to 21-year-olds in Jersey what they call "supported lodgings" in the community.
Staff said they hoped the benefits of a family environment would people's confidence and capability, as well as improving life-skills such as cooking, housework and budgeting.
CI weather: Dry and sunny
BBC Weather
A fine start on Friday morning, with plenty of early sunshine.
Thereafter expect little change, with lengthy sunny spells throughout the day, and light northeasterly winds.
Later, a dry night anticipated, with lengthy clear spells and winds remaining light.
Just a small risk that sea mist may lap onto the coasts at times.