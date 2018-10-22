BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Jersey vet is urging islanders to pick up their dog mess when out in the countryside as it can carry a parasite which she says is "very dangerous" for cows. It comes after farmer, Tom Perchard found a bag of dog waste hanging from a fence on his private land in St Martin. Vet Kate Williams says some dogs carry a parasite called neospora - which can cause abortions in cattle and paralysis in companion animals. She explains what can happen if this then ends up on grass eaten by a pregnant cow...
Weather: A dry and sunny day, feeling cooler
It will be a fine and dry day with lots of sunshine.
It will feel cooler though - especially in the brisk north-easterly wind.
Maximum temperature of 13C (55F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Guernsey FC lose sixth match in a row
Guernsey FC's struggles continue as they lose for the sixth successive match after going down 1-0 at home to Hastings Town.Read more
Yellow weather warning for wind across islands
Hayley Westcott
There's currently a yellow weather warning for wind in place across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
It added winds of force seven can be expected.