BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 22 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Jersey vet warns of dog mess dangers

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A Jersey vet is urging islanders to pick up their dog mess when out in the countryside as it can carry a parasite which she says is "very dangerous" for cows.

    It comes after farmer, Tom Perchard found a bag of dog waste hanging from a fence on his private land in St Martin.

    Vet Kate Williams says some dogs carry a parasite called neospora - which can cause abortions in cattle and paralysis in companion animals.

    She explains what can happen if this then ends up on grass eaten by a pregnant cow...

    Video content

    Video caption: It comes after a farmer found a bag of dog mess hanging from a fence on his private land

  2. Weather: A dry and sunny day, feeling cooler

    BBC Weather

    It will be a fine and dry day with lots of sunshine.

    It will feel cooler though - especially in the brisk north-easterly wind.

    Maximum temperature of 13C (55F).

    Jersey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Yellow weather warning for wind across islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    There's currently a yellow weather warning for wind in place across the islands, Jersey Met has said.

    It added winds of force seven can be expected.

    weather warning
    Copyright: JERSEY MET
Back to top