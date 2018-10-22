BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Jersey vet is urging islanders to pick up their dog mess when out in the countryside as it can carry a parasite which she says is "very dangerous" for cows.

It comes after farmer, Tom Perchard found a bag of dog waste hanging from a fence on his private land in St Martin.

Vet Kate Williams says some dogs carry a parasite called neospora - which can cause abortions in cattle and paralysis in companion animals.

She explains what can happen if this then ends up on grass eaten by a pregnant cow...