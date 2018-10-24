BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two deputies are trying to change the way deputies vote in the States of Guernsey.

Deputies Heidi Soulsby and Mary Lowe want to introduce electronic voting in the States chamber.

At the moment, States members vote by calling out "pour" or "contre".

If accepted, the new proposals would see the States Assembly and Constitution Committee choose a "suitable system of simultaneous electronic voting", which would be implemented by the start of the next States term in June 2020.