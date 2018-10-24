BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 24 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Deputies propose electronic voting

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Two deputies are trying to change the way deputies vote in the States of Guernsey.

    Deputies Heidi Soulsby and Mary Lowe want to introduce electronic voting in the States chamber.

    States chamber
    Copyright: BBC

    At the moment, States members vote by calling out "pour" or "contre".

    If accepted, the new proposals would see the States Assembly and Constitution Committee choose a "suitable system of simultaneous electronic voting", which would be implemented by the start of the next States term in June 2020.

Back to top