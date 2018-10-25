BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

In the plans released for the future of secondary education in Guernsey there are very few mentions of the schools that have not been selected to play a part.

The new plans for a one-school, two-site secondary system will only use Les Beaucamps and St Sampson's schools.

This means that the Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre and La Mare de Carteret will have to be either repurposed or closed down.

While the Education Committee hasn't outlined what will happen to the two buildings after the transition period in 2022, they have told us why they weren't selected to be part of the one-school, two-site plans.