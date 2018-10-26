BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Unions open strike ballots over States pay deal
  2. Updates on Friday 26 October 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Guernsey's students 'shouldn't be pawns in political game'

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Students in Guernsey shouldn't be "pawns in some kind of political game", according to the former president of the education committee.

    Deputy Paul Le Pelley says that the proposals for a one-school, two site secondary education system "lacked detail and costings".

    Les Beaucamps and St Sampson's High were chosen as the schools to be used, while there was no mention of the future of the Grammar School or La Mare de Carteret.

    Deputy Le Pelley says the island's children "must be the priority".

    Les Beaucamps/St Sampson's
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: I don't want to be sniping all the time and actually trying to bring people down - that's not my nature. What I want is to make sure this committee actually does the very best it can for the youngsters in its care. We've got to get this sorted - we've got to have the best education service we can - and Guernsey's youngsters shouldn't be pawns in some kind of political game." from Deputy Paul Le Pelley States of Guernsey
    Deputy Paul Le PelleyStates of Guernsey

  5. Unions open strike ballots over pay deal

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A public sector union is opening a ballot on industrial action in Jersey, after talks with the government over workers' pay failed to reach an agreement.

    The JCSA Prospect Union held a mass meeting on Thursday night - attended by more than 300 States workers - which ended with an indicative vote suggesting overwhelming support for workers to take a tougher stance.

    It will begin asking members this morning what they want to do next, while the National Education Union says its ballot will open after next week's half-term holidays.

    The Jersey Association of Headteachers, the NASUWT and Unite are also considering industrial action.

  7. Education report 'lacks detail and costings'

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    A Guernsey deputy who posted a open letter on the education committee's one-school, two site plan before it was published is defending his actions, saying that the report published on Thursday lacks detail and costings.

    Former committee president, Deputy Paul Le Pelley, wrote an open letter a week ago demanding that detailed costings, implementation timelines and transition models were included in new plans.

    Paul Le Pelley
    Copyright: BBC

    He says Thursday's report - which revealed that St Sampson's and Les Beaucamps would be the two sites used for secondary education - lacks detail and costings.

    While the two schools chosen to host secondary education are "no surprise", Deputy Le Pelley says Guernsey's children must be the priority as the transition gets under way.

    More on this story

Back to top