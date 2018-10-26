BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Students in Guernsey shouldn't be "pawns in some kind of political game", according to the former president of the education committee.

Deputy Paul Le Pelley says that the proposals for a one-school, two site secondary education system "lacked detail and costings".

Les Beaucamps and St Sampson's High were chosen as the schools to be used, while there was no mention of the future of the Grammar School or La Mare de Carteret.

Deputy Le Pelley says the island's children "must be the priority".

