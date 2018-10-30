BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
'Explain benefits of tidal project to Alderney'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
The company behind the latest plans to develop tidal energy in the Alderney Race need to explain the benefits to Alderney, an island politician says.
Alderney States member Alex Snowdon, of the Tidal Energy Group, believes the project has potential for the island, but he thinks SIMEC Atlantis, the renewable energy company behind the project needs to articulate that to islanders in the first instance.
"I would really like Atlantis to come over to explain to the island what their aspirations are for tidal development in Alderney waters, and what benefits we would see as an island for that."
The company would also need to explain what infrastructure was needed, he added.
There's been opposition in Alderney to a cross-Channel cable link which could be a potential outlet for tidal power.
Jersey Finance 'welcomes substance law'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A new law that would ensure companies registered in Jersey had a "substantive presence" including employees, property and economic activity on the island has been welcomed by the finance industry body.
It would bring an end to so called "bronze plaque" companies that are only registered in the island for tax reasons without any local base beyond a name plate.
Geoff Cook, CEO of Jersey Finance, said it was a positive step forward for the island's industry and demonstrates Jersey is willing and able to meet the EU Code of Conduct Group's criteria.
He said most companies with the scope of the law will be "readily able to demonstrate that they meet the requirements".
Mr Cook said: "It’s particularly pleasing that the feedback we and others in industry provided throughout the consultation process has been listened to."
'Report tuna sightings around the islands'
Penny Elderfield
BBC Channel Islands News
Anyone who spots an Atlantic bluefin tuna in Channel Island waters is being asked to report it.
The sightings will feed into a two-year scientific study that has recently started.
In the 1990s the bluefin tuna had all but disappeared from British waters, but recently they have been spotted again, including in large numbers around the Channel Islands.
Several organisations are working together to research the endangered fish, including the University of Exeter and the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science.
They want to establish how many bluefin tuna there are and use tagging to monitor their movements.
That side of it will be limited to around the South West of England, but researchers want to hear about sightings in the Channel Islands to build up a case for further funding to extend the study.
Pharmacists warn of adrenaline injectors shortage
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey pharmacists are warning people with severe allergies about a shortage of adrenaline injectors.
More than 1,000 people in Jersey have the devices.
Simon Wall, from the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said members were doing their best to make sure no-one went without them...
Police appeal after small dog bitten by bull mastiff
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for information after a small dog was bitten by a bull mastiff in Guernsey.
It happened on 10 October at Chouet in Vale between 17:00 and 17:30.
Officers said they'd like to speak to a woman who was in the area at the time - wearing sports clothing - who is believed to be the owner of the black and white bull mastiff.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Law could 'close dirty money loophole'
Jersey looks to extend its powers to impose sanctions under UK law and financier Bill Browder is glad.Read more
Tax on internet shopping may come in by 2021
Jersey Evening Post
Online shoppers may face price increases within the next few years as the treasury minister says the de minimis threshold for collecting GST is "expected to be abolished" when EU changes for retailers come into force.
New tidal energy plans for Alderney Race
BBC Radio Guernsey
A renewable energy company is to announce plans to develop tidal energy in the Alderney Race, the stretch of water between the island and France.
SIMEC Atlantis wants to partner with the Normandy authorities, and says it also makes sense to have an agreement with Alderney to extend the scope of the project.
New rules for Jersey registered companies
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Companies registered in Jersey will have to show that they have a "substantive base" in the island under new government proposals to increase tax transparency.
The "economic substance" proposals are in response to the European Union Code of Conduct Group's (COCG) plans to reinforce global standards on tax matters.
COCG didn't raise any concerns over Jersey's standards of tax transparency, but did find an issue with the fairness of the island's taxation system.
It said: "The jurisdiction should not facilitate offshore structures or arrangements aimed at attracting profits which do not reflect real economic activity in the jurisdiction."
The States of Jersey has worked with the government in Guernsey and the Isle of Man on exactly what they need to do to comply with the COCG guidelines.
It is likely a company registered in the islands will have to be "directed and managed" in the island, have an adequate number of employees in relation to the activity of the company and spend an "adequate" amount in the island. They will also have to have "adequate physical assets" in the island.
The exact details of what constitutes "substance" won't be published until 5 November and the States will debate the proposals on 4 December.
CI weather: Mostly dry and bright, but showers possible
BBC Weather
Tuesday will be mostly dry and bright with sunny periods. However, an isolated shower is possible. Moderate westerly winds.
Maximum temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: