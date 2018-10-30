BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The company behind the latest plans to develop tidal energy in the Alderney Race need to explain the benefits to Alderney, an island politician says.

Alderney States member Alex Snowdon, of the Tidal Energy Group, believes the project has potential for the island, but he thinks SIMEC Atlantis, the renewable energy company behind the project needs to articulate that to islanders in the first instance.

"I would really like Atlantis to come over to explain to the island what their aspirations are for tidal development in Alderney waters, and what benefits we would see as an island for that."

The company would also need to explain what infrastructure was needed, he added.

There's been opposition in Alderney to a cross-Channel cable link which could be a potential outlet for tidal power.