BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A crash involving a lorry and a cyclist is causing traffic delays in Jersey. Liberty Bus said the crash happened outside the Grand Hotel heading westbound on Victoria Avenue. A lane has been closed as emergency services attend. Police said the road was likely to be closed for another hour.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Crash closes lane at Grand Hotel
Rob England
BBC News Online
A crash involving a lorry and a cyclist is causing traffic delays in Jersey.
Liberty Bus said the crash happened outside the Grand Hotel heading westbound on Victoria Avenue.
A lane has been closed as emergency services attend.
Police said the road was likely to be closed for another hour.
BreakingLorry-cyclist crash partially closes road
Rob England
BBC News Online
A lorry has hit a cyclist on a busy Jersey road, police have said.
It happened on Victoria Avenue.
A lane has been closed as emergency services attend the crash.
The condition of the cyclist is unknown.
CI weather: Mixture of sun and cloud, showers possible
BBC Weather
One or two showers possible on Wednesday, particularly in the morning, otherwise a mixture of sunny intervals and variable cloud. Feeling milder too.
Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: