BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Wednesday 31 October 2018

  1. Crash closes lane at Grand Hotel

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    A crash involving a lorry and a cyclist is causing traffic delays in Jersey.

    Liberty Bus said the crash happened outside the Grand Hotel heading westbound on Victoria Avenue.

    A lane has been closed as emergency services attend.

    Police said the road was likely to be closed for another hour.

  Lorry-cyclist crash partially closes road

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    A lorry has hit a cyclist on a busy Jersey road, police have said.

    It happened on Victoria Avenue.

    A lane has been closed as emergency services attend the crash.

    The condition of the cyclist is unknown.

  3. CI weather: Mixture of sun and cloud, showers possible

    BBC Weather

    One or two showers possible on Wednesday, particularly in the morning, otherwise a mixture of sunny intervals and variable cloud. Feeling milder too.

    Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
