BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's government wants to encourage islanders living in homes that are too big for them to downsize, with rent breaks and reduced stamp duty among the incentives under consideration.

More than 800 people are currently on the States' affordable housing waiting list.

But the latest figures available - from the last census in 2011 - show more than half of the island's 41,000 homes were classed as having too many bedrooms for the number of people living there, as per the UK standard.