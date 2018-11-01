BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Thursday 1 November 2018

  2. Housing shortage: Incentives introduced for downsizing

    Jersey's government wants to encourage islanders living in homes that are too big for them to downsize, with rent breaks and reduced stamp duty among the incentives under consideration.

    More than 800 people are currently on the States' affordable housing waiting list.

    But the latest figures available - from the last census in 2011 - show more than half of the island's 41,000 homes were classed as having too many bedrooms for the number of people living there, as per the UK standard.

  3. Channel Islands weather: Sunshine breaking through

    There will be a good deal of cloud around with some showers, which could be heavy.

    However, there should be some sunny spells breaking through at times.

    Later and overnight there will be some clear spells, but also a good deal of cloud and further showers.

    Guernsey

