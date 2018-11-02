BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man was taken to hospital with a facial injury after being "hit on the head by a glass or bottle" at a nightclub in Jersey, police have said.

A fight broke out between several men at Mimosa nightclub in Liberty Wharf, St Helier at about 02:00 on 28 October.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment but was released the following morning, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.