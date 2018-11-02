BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 2 November 2018

  1. CI weather: Dry and fine with sunny spells

    Any early showers will soon die away to the much of the day dry and fine with long spells of sunshine breaking through.

    Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather forecast 2 November 2018
    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather forecast 2 November 2018
  2. Man 'hit on head with glass or bottle' in Jersey nightclub

    A man was taken to hospital with a facial injury after being "hit on the head by a glass or bottle" at a nightclub in Jersey, police have said.

    A fight broke out between several men at Mimosa nightclub in Liberty Wharf, St Helier at about 02:00 on 28 October.

    The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment but was released the following morning, officers said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

  3. Watchdog urges Guernsey Police improvements

    A comprehensive review of policing in Guernsey says there is much to be proud of but there are areas for improvement.

    A police car outside Guernsey's Police Station
    Of concern are IT systems, described as some of the worst inspectors have seen, meaning Guernsey police can't access the UK Police National Database.

    The Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary's report runs to 113 pages and praises crime detection rates, the downward trend in reported crime and the way the island's border agency protects the island's borders and officers' working with other agencies.

