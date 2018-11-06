BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Guernsey budget faces 41 changes
- Channel Islands to share health services
- Sharp in fourth as Goodchild mast snaps in Route Du Rhum
- Updates on Tuesday 6 November 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Braye Road crash: 'Avoid the Crossways junction'
Penny Elderfield
BBC Channel Islands News
Drivers in Guernsey are being asked to avoid Braye Road in the Vale after a crash earlier this morning.
Police and ambulance services are currently dealing with the incident, near the Alliance store.
The road is currently blocked and closed from The Crossways junction.
Goodchild mast snaps in Route Du Rhum
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Sam Goodchild has dismasted overnight while racing in the transatlantic yacht race, the Route du Rhum.
According to the Route du Rhum, the Falmouth skipper was in third place in the 53-vessel Class40, when his mast broke at about 03:30 on Tuesday morning.
The 28-year-old - who is reportedly uninjured after the incident - was sailing in about 30 knots of south-westerly winds at the time.
He is currently on his way to Brest, 300 miles east of the course.
Meanwhile, Jersey sailor Phil Sharp is up to fourth place in the same Class40 division.
Channel Islands to share health services
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey and Guernsey are closer to sharing more health services.
The head of Jersey's civil service, Charlie Parker, told a panel of politicians there are plans to create a joint health board for both islands.
Guernsey's external affairs minister wants to work together with Jersey to fund some health services in future.
Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq said certain projects could be jointly funded, such as travel costs for patients going to the UK for treatment.
He says better co-operation would save both governments money.
Diversity must be 'main priority' for Jersey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey's government should have diversity as a sixth main priority for its term of office, according to a scrutiny panel.
Last month, ministers put forward the five main things they intend to focus on - children, health, wealth, the environment and reducing the pay gap.
However, the Corporate Services Scrutiny panel thinks the document lacks a focus on diversity.
Chair of the panel, Senator Kristina Moore, said she would lodge an amendment to better incorporate the rights of disabled and elderly people in the community.
The panel wants "more women and ethnic minorities to be represented on boards", she added.
Guernsey budget faces 41 changes
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
Guernsey's politicians will begin debate on the 2019 budget today.
It faces 41 amendments.
The top committee, Policy and Resources, is clearly irritated at what it sees as populist moves to try to reduce costs for islanders - and therefore income for the island's government.
It's claiming attempts to lower indirect taxes - like duty on fuel and property - will mean it can't ultimately balance the books.
In a statement, the committee called the amendments "fiscally irresponsible", although no one was available to comment on specifics.
In an unprecedented move, the committee said it's ready to propose counter amendments - including replacing the potential revenue lost through reductions in the personal income tax allowances that are in the original budget.
Chief Minister Gavin St Pier will present the budget to the assembly just after 09:30, before the first of the proposed amendments - to raise personal allowances to £12,000 per year - is debated.
Channel Islands weather: Cloud and bright spells
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A mixture of cloud and bright spells this morning and just the chance of a shower.
Bright at times this afternoon but the odd shower is possible.
Mild but with fresh south to south-easterly winds.