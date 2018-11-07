BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey Coastguard assisted in a false alert search and rescue incident in the Caribbean - sparked by a boat that sank a year ago.

Coastguards in Martinique received an emergency beacon alert for their area and the contact details for the boat were for an address in Jersey.

But Jersey Coastguard found the vessel had been lost at sea a year earlier, a salvage operation was taking place to recover it and that had accidentally triggered the beacon.

Jersey Coastguards said "considerable time and resources" could have been saved if the ship and owner information had been updated.