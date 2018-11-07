BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey coastguards help Caribbean colleagues in false alarm
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey Coastguard assisted in a false alert search and rescue incident in the Caribbean - sparked by a boat that sank a year ago.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Coastguards in Martinique received an emergency beacon alert for their area and the contact details for the boat were for an address in Jersey.
But Jersey Coastguard found the vessel had been lost at sea a year earlier, a salvage operation was taking place to recover it and that had accidentally triggered the beacon.
Jersey Coastguards said "considerable time and resources" could have been saved if the ship and owner information had been updated.
Fuel prices dominate budget debate
Hayden Atkins
Reporter, BBC Radio Guernsey
There have been no changes to Guernsey's 2019 budget yet, despite it facing more than 40 amendments.
It was a day dominated by petrol and diesel.
Two of Deputy Jennifer Merrett's amendments were thrown out regarding withdrawal rates then Deputy Gavin St Pier found himself apologising after his committee had failed to discharge its duty on finding alternative ways of taxing motorists - proposals that will now have to be found by September 2019.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The biggest news on the opening day of debate was fuel duty, which is going up despite two amendments being placed to prevent a price hike.
That means the tax on fuel will remain at its new level of 70.1p per litre.
Water damage forces theatre closures
Penny Elderfield
BBC Channel Islands News
The main theatres at Guernsey's hospital have been closed because of water damage.
It happened at around 17:00 on Tuesday.
It means all elective surgery and the majority of day patient appointments have been cancelled today.
The damage was caused when the heat exchanger in the air conditioning unit failed - it's located just above the main theatres at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Steps have been taken to advise patients and work is underway to get the theatres up and running "as soon as possible".
Excess water is being drained from the theatres so they can be dried, repaired and then deep cleaned before they can be recommissioned.
It's expected the main theatre will be back in use on Thursday - but it will depend on the extent of the damage.
The theatre in the day patient unit is being used for emergency cases.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Jersey coastguards help Caribbean colleagues in false alarm
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey Coastguard assisted in a false alert search and rescue incident in the Caribbean - sparked by a boat that sank a year ago.
Coastguards in Martinique received an emergency beacon alert for their area and the contact details for the boat were for an address in Jersey.
But Jersey Coastguard found the vessel had been lost at sea a year earlier, a salvage operation was taking place to recover it and that had accidentally triggered the beacon.
Jersey Coastguards said "considerable time and resources" could have been saved if the ship and owner information had been updated.
Fuel prices dominate budget debate
Hayden Atkins
Reporter, BBC Radio Guernsey
There have been no changes to Guernsey's 2019 budget yet, despite it facing more than 40 amendments.
It was a day dominated by petrol and diesel.
Two of Deputy Jennifer Merrett's amendments were thrown out regarding withdrawal rates then Deputy Gavin St Pier found himself apologising after his committee had failed to discharge its duty on finding alternative ways of taxing motorists - proposals that will now have to be found by September 2019.
The biggest news on the opening day of debate was fuel duty, which is going up despite two amendments being placed to prevent a price hike.
That means the tax on fuel will remain at its new level of 70.1p per litre.
Water damage forces theatre closures
Penny Elderfield
BBC Channel Islands News
The main theatres at Guernsey's hospital have been closed because of water damage.
It happened at around 17:00 on Tuesday.
It means all elective surgery and the majority of day patient appointments have been cancelled today.
The damage was caused when the heat exchanger in the air conditioning unit failed - it's located just above the main theatres at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
Steps have been taken to advise patients and work is underway to get the theatres up and running "as soon as possible".
Excess water is being drained from the theatres so they can be dried, repaired and then deep cleaned before they can be recommissioned.
It's expected the main theatre will be back in use on Thursday - but it will depend on the extent of the damage.
The theatre in the day patient unit is being used for emergency cases.
Channel Islands weather: Wind dying down, sunny intervals
BBC Weather
It's been a very wet start to the day - not with rain, but with waves crashing over the sea walls.
Today will continue to be rather windy with a mixture of sunny intervals and showers.
These could be heavy with the risk of thunder too.
Showers will become isolated this evening, dying out to leave it mostly dry overnight with clear periods.
The increasing chance of the odd shower again later though. A cooler night.