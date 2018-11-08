BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Aurigny scraps most early Manchester flights
- Updates on Thursday 8 November 2018
Waves crash over sea wall
Penny Elderfield
BBC Channel Islands News
Part of Guernsey's east coast was closed this morning due to flooding.
High tides and strong winds saw waves crash over the seawall on Bulwer Avenue.
There's another tide warning in place for this evening at 19:00, when winds are expected to pick up to force five to six.
Aurigny scraps early Manchester flights
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
Aurigny is scrapping most early flights to Manchester next summer, so that it can appeal to the leisure market instead.
The airline is moving Bristol flights to the 06:50 slot, making them the first flight out of Guernsey airport.
On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays the Manchester flight will depart at the later time of 09:50 while the Bristol flight will be the first commercial flight of the day.
Aurigny say the later Manchester flight times will appeal more to those who are travelling for leisure.
Commercial Director of the airline Malcolm Coupar says moving the Bristol flight means more options for business travellers.
The airline will releasing the rest of their summer schedule shortly.
Channel Islands weather: Dry and fine
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Today looks set to be a dry and fine day with plenty of autumn sunshine and nothing more than a little patchy cloud.
Tonight will see some clear spells, but cloud will tend to increase, bringing the chance of a shower later.