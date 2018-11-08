BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Aurigny is scrapping most early flights to Manchester next summer, so that it can appeal to the leisure market instead.

The airline is moving Bristol flights to the 06:50 slot, making them the first flight out of Guernsey airport.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays the Manchester flight will depart at the later time of 09:50 while the Bristol flight will be the first commercial flight of the day.

Aurigny say the later Manchester flight times will appeal more to those who are travelling for leisure.

Commercial Director of the airline Malcolm Coupar says moving the Bristol flight means more options for business travellers.

The airline will releasing the rest of their summer schedule shortly.