BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The island's electricity provider met with the Chief Pleas after it announced it will stop selling power to households at the end of the month.
It comes after Sark Electricity was forced to lower prices by 14p to 52p per kilowatt hour - a decision the government said it would not help appeal.
It's not clear yet whether the meeting resulted in some sort of resolution.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Guernsey Budget debate continues
Penny Elderfield
BBC Channel Islands News
After three days of debate and 42 amendments, Guernsey's politicians will now move onto general debate on the 2019 Budget.
Out of all the motions to change the Budget, 14 were carried, nine lost, and 19 were not debated.
The States could spend more in future on overseas aid after deputies agreed to research increasing the amount it gives to charities working abroad.
Debate on gambling concerns was shelved, although a proposal to ensure funding is available to support those with a gambling addiction was passed.
States members will be asked to sign off the amended budget on Friday.
A new president will also be elected for the committee in charge of implementing island-wide voting.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Condor brands wage comments as 'totally incorrect'
Penny Elderfield
BBC Channel Islands News
Condor Ferries has responded to criticism about the wages it pays some foreign workers.
The RMT is planning two protests in Portsmouth against what it describes as the "poverty pay" on some of Condor's ships.
The company said it was a proud and responsible employer and the RMT's comments were wrong.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Condor Ferries also said the suggestion its contract with the States of Guernsey and Jersey was up for renewal next year is "erroneous".
Quote Message: Condor fully adheres to and, indeed, exceeds domestic and international employment regulations covering the wages, terms and conditions of staff, and this includes compliance with the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006." from Spokesperson Condor Ferries'
Condor fully adheres to and, indeed, exceeds domestic and international employment regulations covering the wages, terms and conditions of staff, and this includes compliance with the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006."
Weather: Sunny spells, but gales expected later
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
After a windy night there were a few recycling bins in the road on the drive to work - and that could be the case on Friday night as well.
Any early showers on Friday will soon move away, leaving it dry with sunny spells for a time.
However, it will become cloudy later with rain and gales expected towards the end of the day.
Heavy rain and gales in the evening and for a time overnight. However, it will turn clearer and less windy later with a few showers.
