BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A meeting was held on Thursday night to try and come up with a solution to Sark's electricity problems.

The island's electricity provider met with the Chief Pleas after it announced it will stop selling power to households at the end of the month.

It comes after Sark Electricity was forced to lower prices by 14p to 52p per kilowatt hour - a decision the government said it would not help appeal.

It's not clear yet whether the meeting resulted in some sort of resolution.