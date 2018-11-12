BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Aurigny has announced plans to replace its entire ATR fleet at a cost of about £46m.

The airline wants to purchase new planes that have '"clearvision technology" - which will help them to land in fog.

The decision will go before the States next month.

The plan has already been looked at by the States Trading Supervisory Board and The Policy and Resources Committee as well as being reviewed by external consultants.

Mark Darby, CEO of Aurigny, says it will make a significant difference to islanders...