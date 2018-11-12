BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Aurigny plans to replace entire aircraft fleet
  2. Congestion charge could 'help clear Jersey traffic'
  3. Poppy recycling scheme launched in Guernsey
  4. Yellow weather warning for wind across the islands
  5. Updates on Monday 12 November 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Aurigny announces plans to replace entire aircraft fleet

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Aurigny has announced plans to replace its entire ATR fleet at a cost of about £46m.

    The airline wants to purchase new planes that have '"clearvision technology" - which will help them to land in fog.

    The decision will go before the States next month.

    The plan has already been looked at by the States Trading Supervisory Board and The Policy and Resources Committee as well as being reviewed by external consultants.

    Mark Darby, CEO of Aurigny, says it will make a significant difference to islanders...

    Video content

    Video caption: The new fleet would allow aircraft to land in foggier conditions

  2. Top two keep up perfect record

    Brent Pilnick

    BBC Sport

    St Paul's and St Peter both kept up their perfect record in Jersey's Premiership with weekend wins.

    Jersey Premiership
    Copyright: Jersey Football Combination

    St Peter won 3-2 at St Clement thanks to two goals from Sol Solomon and one from Calvin Weir - the first time this season they have conceded more than once in a league game.

    They lead champions St Paul's on goal difference after Fraser Barlow and Kieran Lester each scored twice in their 4-0 win at Trinity.

  3. Yellow weather warning for wind across the islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    There's currently a yellow weather warning for wind across the islands, Jersey Met has said.

    It added winds of force seven can be expected.

    weather warning
    Copyright: Jersey Met

  4. Congestion charge 'could help clear Jersey traffic'

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's environment minister says charging people to drive into St Helier at busy times could help clear traffic.

    Deputy John Young thinks a congestion charge could reduce gridlock and cut emissions.

    Any change would need approval from both islanders and the States.

    He says it would only need to be enforced at peak times.

    Video content

    Video caption: Deputy Young says the move was not "an attack on vehicles"

  5. Poppy recycling scheme launched in Guernsey

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    An initiative has been launched to recycle poppies in Guernsey.

    The poppies will be collected and then shipped to the UK where they'll be broken down into their component parts and either recycled or re-purposed into new poppies for next year's appeal.

    Poppies
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Chairman of The Royal British Legion in Guernsey, David Wyatt, said it would help raise more for the Poppy Appeal by keeping production costs down.

    He says it's also helping to reduce plastic and paper waste in the island.

    The Channel Islands Co-operative Society will display boxes in some of it's shops from Monday until the end of the month.The boxes will be at, or near, the customer service desks at Grand Marché stores in St Martin's and and St Sampson's.

Back to top