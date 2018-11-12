BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Aurigny plans to replace entire aircraft fleet
- Congestion charge could 'help clear Jersey traffic'
- Poppy recycling scheme launched in Guernsey
- Yellow weather warning for wind across the islands
- Updates on Monday 12 November 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Aurigny announces plans to replace entire aircraft fleet
BBC Radio Guernsey
Aurigny has announced plans to replace its entire ATR fleet at a cost of about £46m.
The airline wants to purchase new planes that have '"clearvision technology" - which will help them to land in fog.
The decision will go before the States next month.
The plan has already been looked at by the States Trading Supervisory Board and The Policy and Resources Committee as well as being reviewed by external consultants.
Mark Darby, CEO of Aurigny, says it will make a significant difference to islanders...
Top two keep up perfect record
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
St Paul's and St Peter both kept up their perfect record in Jersey's Premiership with weekend wins.
St Peter won 3-2 at St Clement thanks to two goals from Sol Solomon and one from Calvin Weir - the first time this season they have conceded more than once in a league game.
They lead champions St Paul's on goal difference after Fraser Barlow and Kieran Lester each scored twice in their 4-0 win at Trinity.
Yellow weather warning for wind across the islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There's currently a yellow weather warning for wind across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
It added winds of force seven can be expected.
Congestion charge 'could help clear Jersey traffic'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's environment minister says charging people to drive into St Helier at busy times could help clear traffic.
Deputy John Young thinks a congestion charge could reduce gridlock and cut emissions.
Any change would need approval from both islanders and the States.
He says it would only need to be enforced at peak times.
Poppy recycling scheme launched in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
An initiative has been launched to recycle poppies in Guernsey.
The poppies will be collected and then shipped to the UK where they'll be broken down into their component parts and either recycled or re-purposed into new poppies for next year's appeal.
Chairman of The Royal British Legion in Guernsey, David Wyatt, said it would help raise more for the Poppy Appeal by keeping production costs down.
He says it's also helping to reduce plastic and paper waste in the island.
The Channel Islands Co-operative Society will display boxes in some of it's shops from Monday until the end of the month.The boxes will be at, or near, the customer service desks at Grand Marché stores in St Martin's and and St Sampson's.