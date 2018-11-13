BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's government should better manage its properties which aren't being used and are costing taxpayers' money, a politician has said.

Offices, homes and shops are included in 22 publicly owned buildings left empty for more than a year.

The States of Jersey says the properties are awaiting either redevelopment, change of use or will be rented out at a later date.

St Helier Deputy Carina Alves says she's concerned some homes are being left vacant when there's a lack of housing in the island, while others are left to decay.