BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Profits drop by £3m at Guernsey Electricity
- Two in hospital after Vale crash
- Concern over empty properties costing taxpayers
- Updates on Tuesday 13 November 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Yellow weather warning for wind across the islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There's currently a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
It added winds of force six can be expected.
Concern over empty properties costing taxpayers
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's government should better manage its properties which aren't being used and are costing taxpayers' money, a politician has said.
Offices, homes and shops are included in 22 publicly owned buildings left empty for more than a year.
The States of Jersey says the properties are awaiting either redevelopment, change of use or will be rented out at a later date.
St Helier Deputy Carina Alves says she's concerned some homes are being left vacant when there's a lack of housing in the island, while others are left to decay.
Profits drop by £3m at Guernsey Electricity
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey Electricity's profits dropped by nearly £3m in 2018.
The company's accounts for the year ending March 2018 have been published.
Profits for 2018 were £1.2m, down from £4.1m in the previous year.
While revenue from the sales of electricity increased by £2m, expenses increased by £5m.
CEO Alan Bates said profit levels were "unfortunately below the level required to continue to fund necessary investments in the islands electricity infrastructure.
"This will become an issue as we plan for future capital investments," he added.
"This financial year we have reinvested £8.4m of cash back into our business activities, whilst maintaining tariff levels unchanged for six years."
Two in hospital after Vale crash
Rob England
BBC News Online
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Guernsey.
It happened on the junction at Mont Cuet Road and L'Ancresse Road in the Vale at about midnight.
One vehicle was involved and the extent of the injuries are not known.
'Or else we'll stop you'
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
Guernsey Police have posted some driving crime stats from the weekend.
No one was caught using a mobile phone while driving, but eight people were caught speeding - one person was clocked at 50mph.
Three people were stopped for not wearing a seat belt, while another was stopped for drink driving.
Dry with sunny spells
BBC Weather
Any lingering showers at first will die away fairly quickly to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells.
Brisk south-westerly breezes will turn southerly later on.
Maximum Temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F)
Jersey:
Guernsey: