BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Profits drop by £3m at Guernsey Electricity
  2. Two in hospital after Vale crash
  3. Concern over empty properties costing taxpayers
  4. Updates on Tuesday 13 November 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Yellow weather warning for wind across the islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    There's currently a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the islands, Jersey Met has said.

    It added winds of force six can be expected.

    weather warning
    Copyright: Jersey Met

  2. Concern over empty properties costing taxpayers

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's government should better manage its properties which aren't being used and are costing taxpayers' money, a politician has said.

    Offices, homes and shops are included in 22 publicly owned buildings left empty for more than a year.

    The States of Jersey says the properties are awaiting either redevelopment, change of use or will be rented out at a later date.

    St Helier Deputy Carina Alves says she's concerned some homes are being left vacant when there's a lack of housing in the island, while others are left to decay.

    Video content

    Video caption: Deputy Carina Alves says she's concerned some homes are being left vacant

  3. Profits drop by £3m at Guernsey Electricity

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Guernsey Electricity's profits dropped by nearly £3m in 2018.

    The company's accounts for the year ending March 2018 have been published.

    Profits for 2018 were £1.2m, down from £4.1m in the previous year.

    While revenue from the sales of electricity increased by £2m, expenses increased by £5m.

    Guernsey Electricity
    Copyright: BBC

    CEO Alan Bates said profit levels were "unfortunately below the level required to continue to fund necessary investments in the islands electricity infrastructure.

    "This will become an issue as we plan for future capital investments," he added.

    "This financial year we have reinvested £8.4m of cash back into our business activities, whilst maintaining tariff levels unchanged for six years."

  4. Two in hospital after Vale crash

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Guernsey.

    It happened on the junction at Mont Cuet Road and L'Ancresse Road in the Vale at about midnight.

    One vehicle was involved and the extent of the injuries are not known.

    View more on twitter

  5. 'Or else we'll stop you'

    Simon Fairclough

    Guernsey Political Reporter

    Guernsey Police have posted some driving crime stats from the weekend.

    No one was caught using a mobile phone while driving, but eight people were caught speeding - one person was clocked at 50mph.

    Three people were stopped for not wearing a seat belt, while another was stopped for drink driving.

    View more on twitter

  6. Dry with sunny spells

    BBC Weather

    Any lingering showers at first will die away fairly quickly to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells.

    Brisk south-westerly breezes will turn southerly later on.

    Maximum Temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F)

    Jersey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top