BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey Post has announced its operating profits have dropped by more than £1m.

Inward mail deliveries and local mail deliveries both experienced declines.

The company released its annual report with a thank you to staff - and a warning that this year's operating profit was £1.3m.

Chairman Andrew Duquemin said Guernsey Post would pay £1.1m as a dividend back to the States, £500,000 of that described as 'a one-off payment'.

The total inward mail delivered was down seven per cent on last year, whilst local mail delivered also experienced a decline of 11 per cent in that period.