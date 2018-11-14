BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Flybe up for sale
- Profits down at Guernsey Post
- Updates on Wednesday 14 November 2018
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: Sunny becoming cloudy
BBC Weather
Fair with sunny periods, perhaps misty with some cloudier spells this morning. It will become cloudier by this evening, with mist and the risk of fog patches towards morning.
Max: 14C
Profits down at Guernsey Post
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Post has announced its operating profits have dropped by more than £1m.
Inward mail deliveries and local mail deliveries both experienced declines.
The company released its annual report with a thank you to staff - and a warning that this year's operating profit was £1.3m.
Chairman Andrew Duquemin said Guernsey Post would pay £1.1m as a dividend back to the States, £500,000 of that described as 'a one-off payment'.
The total inward mail delivered was down seven per cent on last year, whilst local mail delivered also experienced a decline of 11 per cent in that period.
Flybe up for sale
BBC Radio Jersey
The airline Flybe is to be put up for sale, after a profit warning and a collapse in its share price.
The company, formerly known as Jersey European, is due to issue its interim results today.
Earlier it warned that it could lose up to £22m this year.
Shares have fallen by nearly 75 per cent - and it warned that it would be trying to cut its costs.
The airline has blamed a lack of demand for seats, a weak pound and high fuel costs.
It's understood the board is looking at selling the company or merging with a rival.