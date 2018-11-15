BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
'Alarming police report needs further scrutiny'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The "alarming" conclusions reached by a recent independent report on Bailiwick Law Enforcement need to be debated by Guernsey's States, according to a politician.
Deputy Peter Roffey wants answers to 25 questions on the findings of the report, and has asked what action will be taken by the responsible committee to rectify the shortcomings it identified.
The Home Affairs Committee says the States will get an update in December and its members will also attend a Scrutiny Committee hearing called in the wake of the report.
Blue Islands 'could market services' itself if required
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Blue Islands has said it could market its own flights if it needed to, after the airline's franchise partner, Flybe, announced it has put itself up for sale.
Flybe's share price has plummeted following poor financial performance, and it's expected to make a £22m loss this year.
Blue Islands' aircraft currently operates under the Flybe banner, with all its aircraft covered in the familiar purple livery, and the booking for Blue Islands' flights are made through the Flybe website.
The company said it would "watch with interest" how the potential sale of its franchise partner "evolves".
Rejected hospital sites back on the table
BBC Radio Jersey
Two rejected sites for Jersey's new hospital are back on the agenda, following a review of the evidence that led to the decision to build it on Gloucester Street.
The assistant chief minister said the current Overdale Hospital and the Waterfront should be looked at again, almost two years since the States of Jersey backed the existing site.
Constable Chris Taylor insists changing the plan would only mean a delay of six months - and work would be completed by mid-2028.
States members will take his review into consideration, with a final vote on where the hospital is built due in early January.
St Peter stay top of Premiership after big win
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
St Peter crushed local rivals Jersey Wanderers 6-1 to go three points clear at the top of the island's Premiership.
Teenage striker Sol Solomon continued his good form with a hat-trick while Calvin Weir scored twice and Sean Lambert got the club's other goal.
The parish side have now won six games from six and are three points ahead of champions St Paul's, who have won all five of their games.
The two sides face each other on 15 December at Clos des Pauvres.