BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The "alarming" conclusions reached by a recent independent report on Bailiwick Law Enforcement need to be debated by Guernsey's States, according to a politician.

Deputy Peter Roffey wants answers to 25 questions on the findings of the report, and has asked what action will be taken by the responsible committee to rectify the shortcomings it identified.

The Home Affairs Committee says the States will get an update in December and its members will also attend a Scrutiny Committee hearing called in the wake of the report.