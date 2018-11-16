BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Flights are being disrupted at Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney airports this morning.

Jersey:

The 08:30 flight from Guernsey is now due to arrive at 09:30.

Similarly, the 08:45 service from Exeter and Guernsey is estimated to land at 09:05.

The 09:50 Guernsey flight has been put back to 10:50.

Also coming in from the mainland, the 10:30 London City service, is delayed by two and a half hours to 13:00.

Guernsey:

The mail plane, along with flights from Jersey, Exeter and Alderney have all been delayed.