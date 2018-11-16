BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A misty and foggy start to the morning across the Channel Islands. Some sunshine is likely at times later on this morning but with the chance of some cloudier spells too. This afternoon, it looks like staying dry with a mixture of cloud and sunshine. Maximum Temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F) Jersey: Guernsey:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Sunshine with cloudy spells
BBC Weather
A misty and foggy start to the morning across the Channel Islands.
Some sunshine is likely at times later on this morning but with the chance of some cloudier spells too.
This afternoon, it looks like staying dry with a mixture of cloud and sunshine.
Maximum Temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F)
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Fog delays flights across the Channel Islands
Rob England
BBC News Online
Flights are being disrupted at Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney airports this morning.
Jersey:
The 08:30 flight from Guernsey is now due to arrive at 09:30.
Similarly, the 08:45 service from Exeter and Guernsey is estimated to land at 09:05.
The 09:50 Guernsey flight has been put back to 10:50.
Also coming in from the mainland, the 10:30 London City service, is delayed by two and a half hours to 13:00.
Guernsey:
The mail plane, along with flights from Jersey, Exeter and Alderney have all been delayed.