BBC Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Friday 16 November 2018

  1. Sunshine with cloudy spells

    BBC Weather

    A misty and foggy start to the morning across the Channel Islands.

    Some sunshine is likely at times later on this morning but with the chance of some cloudier spells too.

    This afternoon, it looks like staying dry with a mixture of cloud and sunshine.

    Maximum Temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F)

    Jersey:

    Guernsey:

  2. Fog delays flights across the Channel Islands

    Rob England

    BBC News Online

    Flights are being disrupted at Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney airports this morning.

    Jersey:

    The 08:30 flight from Guernsey is now due to arrive at 09:30.

    Similarly, the 08:45 service from Exeter and Guernsey is estimated to land at 09:05.

    The 09:50 Guernsey flight has been put back to 10:50.

    Also coming in from the mainland, the 10:30 London City service, is delayed by two and a half hours to 13:00.

    Guernsey:

    The mail plane, along with flights from Jersey, Exeter and Alderney have all been delayed.

