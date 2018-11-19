Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Drivers using the North Beach car park at peak times this week are being told to expect delays, as the entrance route is being resurfaced. It means that cars will enter and leave the car park using the White Rock exit road, which becomes two way for the week. Guernsey Harbours said it had chosen this week to carry out resurfacing work because it was generally a quiet time. Drivers using the temporary access and exit route, between the Weighbridge clock tower and the Liberation monument, are being told to "slow down and look both ways". The car park itself is open as usual, as resurfacing is restricted to the access road off the QE2 marina. During the first few days of the work, cyclists and pedestrians will not be able to use the pavement that goes through the top of the car park, as this will be fenced off.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Expect delays' during North Beach access resurfacing
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
Drivers using the North Beach car park at peak times this week are being told to expect delays, as the entrance route is being resurfaced.
It means that cars will enter and leave the car park using the White Rock exit road, which becomes two way for the week.
Guernsey Harbours said it had chosen this week to carry out resurfacing work because it was generally a quiet time.
Drivers using the temporary access and exit route, between the Weighbridge clock tower and the Liberation monument, are being told to "slow down and look both ways".
The car park itself is open as usual, as resurfacing is restricted to the access road off the QE2 marina.
During the first few days of the work, cyclists and pedestrians will not be able to use the pavement that goes through the top of the car park, as this will be fenced off.
Weather: Cold and breezy, showers in the afternoon
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A dry and sunny start to Monday.
It will then be mainly fine through the morning. Cloud and showers are then expected to push in from the north-east during the afternoon.
The evening and overnight it will remain breezy, with a lot of cloud around and showers continuing to push in from the north-east. These could be frequent and heavy for a time.