Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Drivers using the North Beach car park at peak times this week are being told to expect delays, as the entrance route is being resurfaced.

It means that cars will enter and leave the car park using the White Rock exit road, which becomes two way for the week.

Guernsey Harbours said it had chosen this week to carry out resurfacing work because it was generally a quiet time.

Drivers using the temporary access and exit route, between the Weighbridge clock tower and the Liberation monument, are being told to "slow down and look both ways".

The car park itself is open as usual, as resurfacing is restricted to the access road off the QE2 marina.

During the first few days of the work, cyclists and pedestrians will not be able to use the pavement that goes through the top of the car park, as this will be fenced off.