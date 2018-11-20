Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates from Tuesday 20 November

  States does have money for better pay deal - union

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A union representing Jersey's civil servants says it believes the States does have the money to give a better pay deal.

    The Prospect union said on Monday that 93% of its members voted for industrial action, which could include going on strike.

    However, it added that it still wanted to negotiate with the States and members hoped they would not have to strike.

    The States has been approached for a comment.

  CI weather: Chilly and cloudy with showers

    BBC Weather

    Tuesday will be chilly and rather cloudy with showers continuing to move in from north-east. The showers could be frequent and often heavy through the day. Brisk winds falling light.

    Maximum temperature: 1 to 4C (34 to 39F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
