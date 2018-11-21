Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Colin Le Ray says the runway has not been properly resurfaced in almost 20 years.
Quote Message: We're living on a runway which is time expired. It was last resurfaced in 1999. We've been maintaining it diligently, we've been inspecting it diligently for the last seven or eight years. We spent £150,000 doing some improvements to keep it going, but ultimately that's all it's doing, it's frozen it at a point in time." from Colin Le Ray
Alderney runway has 'expired' airport boss says
Proposed plans for major repair work at Alderney Airport are long overdue, according to Guernsey's airport director.
The States of Guernsey is being asked to give the go ahead for a £12m refurbishment.
