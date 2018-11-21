Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 21 November

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Alderney runway has 'expired' airport boss says

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Proposed plans for major repair work at Alderney Airport are long overdue, according to Guernsey's airport director.

    The States of Guernsey is being asked to give the go ahead for a £12m refurbishment.

    Colin Le Ray says the runway has not been properly resurfaced in almost 20 years.

    Alderney Airport
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: We're living on a runway which is time expired. It was last resurfaced in 1999. We've been maintaining it diligently, we've been inspecting it diligently for the last seven or eight years. We spent £150,000 doing some improvements to keep it going, but ultimately that's all it's doing, it's frozen it at a point in time." from Colin Le Ray
    Colin Le Ray

  4. Cloudy with a chance of thundery showers

    BBC Weather

    A rather cloudy start with some showers around and also the chance of a thunderstorm.

    The showers are expected to clear to leave the rest of the day dry with lots of sunshine breaking through.

    Maximum temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).

    Jersey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top