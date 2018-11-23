Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Guernsey cliff path work 'not taking place until 2020'
  2. UN says marriage under 18 is 'child marriage'
  3. Updates from Friday 23 November

    Work to secure the future of a Guernsey cliff path will not take place until 2020.

    The sea defences at the base of the cliff at Fermain were damaged in severe storms in early November.

    Concerns have been raised as to whether the cliff path is at risk, with winter approaching, and more storms likely.

    However, Peter Barnes, the projects officer for Environment and Infrastructure, says a survey completed in 2017 shows the path is safe for the public to use.

    The United Nations has asked Jersey to change the minimum age at which people are allowed to get married in the island.

    At the moment you can get married at the age of 16, but the UN says marriage of those under 18 is considered "child marriage".

    Jersey's Children's Commissioner Deborah McMillan has supported the move and believes it will protect children.

    Setting a minimum age of marriage is a really important way to safeguard children from being married before they're ready." from Deborah McMillan Children's Commissioner
    Deborah McMillanChildren's Commissioner

    In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, you can get married from the age of 16 if you have parental or legal guardian consent.

    In Jersey you can get married between 16 and 18 with parental or legal guardian consent.

