Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Guernsey cliff path work 'not taking place until 2020'
- UN says marriage under 18 is 'child marriage'
- Updates from Friday 23 November
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
Cliff path work 'not taking place until 2020'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Work to secure the future of a Guernsey cliff path will not take place until 2020.
The sea defences at the base of the cliff at Fermain were damaged in severe storms in early November.
Concerns have been raised as to whether the cliff path is at risk, with winter approaching, and more storms likely.
However, Peter Barnes, the projects officer for Environment and Infrastructure, says a survey completed in 2017 shows the path is safe for the public to use.
UN says marriage under 18 is 'child marriage'
BBC Radio Jersey
The United Nations has asked Jersey to change the minimum age at which people are allowed to get married in the island.
At the moment you can get married at the age of 16, but the UN says marriage of those under 18 is considered "child marriage".
Jersey's Children's Commissioner Deborah McMillan has supported the move and believes it will protect children.
In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, you can get married from the age of 16 if you have parental or legal guardian consent.
In Jersey you can get married between 16 and 18 with parental or legal guardian consent.
Wind warning issued for Channel Islands
Conifa aim to sign up Island Games teams
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Conifa - the Confederation of Independent Football Associations - is to try and get more Island Games teams to join their ranks.Read more