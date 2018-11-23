Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Work to secure the future of a Guernsey cliff path will not take place until 2020.

The sea defences at the base of the cliff at Fermain were damaged in severe storms in early November.

Concerns have been raised as to whether the cliff path is at risk, with winter approaching, and more storms likely.

However, Peter Barnes, the projects officer for Environment and Infrastructure, says a survey completed in 2017 shows the path is safe for the public to use.