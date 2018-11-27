Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The undersea cable between Guernsey and Jersey that is used to transfer electricity - which is transferred from France by two cables to Jersey - has been repaired.

Guernsey Electricity says the work was completed "late last week" and testing is being carried out before the cable returns to service.

In the meantime the firm's 10 diesel generators will continue to provide all the island's power.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Sally-Ann David, chief operating officer, said: "Over the weekend our engineers concluded cable testing and recommissioned the Barker’s Quarry transformer in Guernsey, prior to energising the cable.

"On-going monitoring of the cable link will continue before it is returned to full service later this week.

"Guernsey Electricity is grateful to all employees and contractors involved in the complex repair project... in addition, Guernsey Electricity extends thanks and appreciation to our power station neighbours and customers for their patience and understanding throughout."