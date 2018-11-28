Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Quote Message: We are taking a changed group of players away to Kent, due to some of our players being away with their school fixture programme. It will be difficult to re-create the performance against Sussex but we will go there with the same attitude, determination and targets to play well and be competitive." from Paul Renton Head coach, Jersey FA Link Asset Service Under-18s
Jersey aim to repeat maiden victory in U18 competition
Jersey under-18's will try to win their second match in a row as they prepare to take on Kent FA on Sunday.
The team stunned current champions Sussex 4-1 in their first ever game in the South East Counties Youth Champions on 19 November.
A string of saves, including a penalty save from Josh Jehan and goals from Thomas Harris, Andy Roxburgh and a brace for Sol Solomon gave Jersey a maiden win in the competition.
Sunday's opponents Kent started their South East Youth Counties Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over London FA.
