Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Wednesday 28 November 2018

  1. Jersey aim to repeat maiden victory in U18 competition

    Jersey under-18's will try to win their second match in a row as they prepare to take on Kent FA on Sunday.

    The team stunned current champions Sussex 4-1 in their first ever game in the South East Counties Youth Champions on 19 November.

    A string of saves, including a penalty save from Josh Jehan and goals from Thomas Harris, Andy Roxburgh and a brace for Sol Solomon gave Jersey a maiden win in the competition.

    Sunday's opponents Kent started their South East Youth Counties Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over London FA.

    Quote Message: We are taking a changed group of players away to Kent, due to some of our players being away with their school fixture programme. It will be difficult to re-create the performance against Sussex but we will go there with the same attitude, determination and targets to play well and be competitive." from Paul Renton Head coach, Jersey FA Link Asset Service Under-18s
    Paul RentonHead coach, Jersey FA Link Asset Service Under-18s

  2. Weather: Windy and mild with rain

    Early rain will clear to leave Wednesday mainly cloudy with patchy light rain, but outbreaks of more persistent rain are expected to push in from the west later this afternoon. A windy and mild day.

    Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).

    Jersey:

    Guernsey:

  3. Tumble dryer electrical fault causes launderette fire

    An electrical fault in a tumble dryer caused the closure of Gloucester Street in Jersey on Tuesday night, it is understood.

    Firefighters were called to a launderette there when the shop began to fill with smoke.

    There were people living in flats above it, but officers told them to stay inside while they dealt with the fire.

    The road was closed for two hours and no-one was hurt.

    An investigation is under way.

