Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey under-18's will try to win their second match in a row as they prepare to take on Kent FA on Sunday.

The team stunned current champions Sussex 4-1 in their first ever game in the South East Counties Youth Champions on 19 November.

A string of saves, including a penalty save from Josh Jehan and goals from Thomas Harris, Andy Roxburgh and a brace for Sol Solomon gave Jersey a maiden win in the competition.

Sunday's opponents Kent started their South East Youth Counties Championship campaign with a 2-0 win over London FA.