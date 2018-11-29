Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's health minister says looking at other sites will delay the construction of the new building further.

Deputy Richard Renouf was responding to a group of politicians who looked at why the current site was chosen for the new hospital and decided the Waterfront and Overdale sites should be considered again.

He said he had grave concerns about the risks of running the present hospital for an extended time it would take to look at and potentially build on other sites.

Mr Renouf said it would put patient safety at risk and was concerned at the cost of maintaining the building for any extra time.

He said there was no compelling evidence that the States Assembly made a wrong decision when choosing the current site, which had been properly evaluated.

The minister admitted it will be a challenge to build on the current site, but that it will deliver a good general hospital.