Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Gale force winds continue to hit the islands
- Chief Pleas to look into buying Sark Electricity
- Work-to-rule action by Jersey public sector employees
- Jersey hospital: 'No need to look at other potential sites'
- Jersey to be recognised as plastic-free community
- Updates on Thursday 29 November 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Hospital: 'No need to look at other potential sites'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's health minister says looking at other sites will delay the construction of the new building further.
Deputy Richard Renouf was responding to a group of politicians who looked at why the current site was chosen for the new hospital and decided the Waterfront and Overdale sites should be considered again.
He said he had grave concerns about the risks of running the present hospital for an extended time it would take to look at and potentially build on other sites.
Mr Renouf said it would put patient safety at risk and was concerned at the cost of maintaining the building for any extra time.
He said there was no compelling evidence that the States Assembly made a wrong decision when choosing the current site, which had been properly evaluated.
The minister admitted it will be a challenge to build on the current site, but that it will deliver a good general hospital.
Gale force winds to continue to hit the islands
An orange weather warning for wind is in place across the islands. Jersey Met has said.
It added gales of force nine are expected to continue.
Jersey to be recognised as plastic-free community
BBC Radio Jersey
The status will be awarded by campaign group Surfers Against Sewage to show the work being done in the island to reduce the amount of single-use plastics.
Plastic Free Jersey had to meet five objectives to be eligible:
The certificate is due to be presented next week. There are more than 400 plastic-free communities across the British Isles.
Government may buy island's power company
BBC Radio Guernsey
Sark's government has agreed to look at buying the island's electricity company.
An emergency meeting of the Chief Pleas was held last night, because of the threat of a full power switch off looming on Friday.
A decision was taken to work on valuing and potentially purchasing the utility.
Seaplane service moves forward
Jersey Evening Post
Plans to operate a seaplane service between Jersey and Guernsey have moved a step closer after an assessment found that the risks associated with the service were ‘acceptable and therefore safe’.
Work-to-rule action by public sector employees
BBC Radio Jersey
Thousands of public sector workers in Jersey could begin taking industrial action today.
Prospect, the union which represents the majority of Jersey civil servants, has asked members to work to rule.
This means union members taking part will follow working rules exactly - including taking full meal breaks and finishing exactly on time, which could affect efficiency.