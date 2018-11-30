Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The funeral of States of Jersey's Deputy Richard Rondel will be streamed online , so people who can't attend the service can still watch it.

Deputy Rondel, who represented St Helier district number three and was known for being active in the community, died at the age of 54 after a three-year battle with cancer.

The service at St Helier Methodist Centre will be led by the Dean of Jersey, and will include a tribute by his friend and colleague Deputy Russell Labey.