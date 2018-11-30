Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 30 November 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Thunderstorms to affects islands for next six hours

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    There's a yellow weather warning in place for isolated thunderstorms across the islands, Jersey Met has said.

    It added they're expected to affect the island for the next six hours.

    weather warning
    Copyright: Jersey Met

  2. Jersey Deputy Rondel's funeral streamed online

    BBC Radio Jersey

    The funeral of States of Jersey's Deputy Richard Rondel will be streamed online, so people who can't attend the service can still watch it.

    Deputy Rondel, who represented St Helier district number three and was known for being active in the community, died at the age of 54 after a three-year battle with cancer.

    Deputy Richard Rondel
    Copyright: BBC

    The service at St Helier Methodist Centre will be led by the Dean of Jersey, and will include a tribute by his friend and colleague Deputy Russell Labey.

  3. 'Shock' £140,000 donation to fight Aids and HIV

    BBC Radio Jersey

    People who have HIV or Aids or have been affected by the disease are being asked to tell a Channel Island charity how they could be better supported.

    Equality charity Liberate have been given an unexpected £140,000 donation to be used to support the fight against the disease.

    The CEO of the charity, Vic Tanner-Davy, said they want people to tell them how best to use it.

    Quote Message: It's about finding out what the most useful thing would be for us to do across the Channel Islands with that donation. And that's why we're doing the research that we're doing at the moment - asking the public to get involved with the survey that we're releasing on 1 December to mark World Aids Day." from Vic Tanner-Davy CEO, Liberate
    Vic Tanner-DavyCEO, Liberate

  4. Sark lights to shine on

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Sark's lights will stay on tonight, after a last-minute agreement was reached in a power dispute.

    David Gordon-Brown, who owns Sark Electricity, had threatened to shut off the supply at midnight tonight after being told to reduce the price for the 300 households in the island.

    Sark Electricity
    Copyright: BBC

    A deal was reached in the early hours for the island's government, Chief Pleas, to purchase Sark Electricity.

    Sark Seigneur Major Christopher Beaumont described the deal as the "best outcome".

    "It's short term, but short term with a purpose to do a valuation with the aim of cheaply purchasing the company that generates electricity on Sark," he said.

    "Both parties agreed this was the best outcome."

