Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

- Three-year-old thrown out of pram in car crash
- Updates on Tuesday 4 December 2018
Medical cannabis plans on track
Jersey's health minister says plans to allow all island GPs to prescribe medicinal cannabis by the end of February remain on track.
Since politicians agreed last month to change the law, doctors have expressed concerns about a lack of national guidelines on how to prescribe the medicine.
Deputy Richard Renouf said an order being drafted under the misuse of drugs laws was in its "final stages".
Home Affairs investigating sending prisoners to Jersey
There is confusion over whether convicts from Guernsey’s prison, which is nearly full, could be sent to serve their sentences in La Moye.
Channel Islands weather: Bright but chance of rain later
Today will be bright for a time with some hazy sunshine.
However, cloud will thicken, with the chance of the odd spot of rain by the end of the afternoon.
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Child, 3, 'thrown out of pram' in car crash
A three-year-old was thrown out of a pram and onto a Jersey road after being hit by a car at Le Hurel.
Jersey Police say a blue "sporty-type" car with pop up headlamps was coming along the lane from Manor Park Stores towards Queens Road at 08:20 on Monday.
As the car came around the corner, police say, it hit the push chair, throwing the child out into the road.
The child wasn't hurt but officers are appealing for witnesses.