Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Medical cannabis plans on track

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Cannabis plants
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Jersey's health minister says plans to allow all island GPs to prescribe medicinal cannabis by the end of February remain on track.

    Since politicians agreed last month to change the law, doctors have expressed concerns about a lack of national guidelines on how to prescribe the medicine.

    Deputy Richard Renouf said an order being drafted under the misuse of drugs laws was in its "final stages".

  3. Channel Islands weather: Bright but chance of rain later

    BBC Weather

    Today will be bright for a time with some hazy sunshine.

    However, cloud will thicken, with the chance of the odd spot of rain by the end of the afternoon.

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather forecast
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather forecast
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Child, 3, 'thrown out of pram' in car crash

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A three-year-old was thrown out of a pram and onto a Jersey road after being hit by a car at Le Hurel.

    Jersey Police say a blue "sporty-type" car with pop up headlamps was coming along the lane from Manor Park Stores towards Queens Road at 08:20 on Monday.

    As the car came around the corner, police say, it hit the push chair, throwing the child out into the road.

    The child wasn't hurt but officers are appealing for witnesses.

