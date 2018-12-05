Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The windows of a car have been damaged in St Peter Port, police have said. It happened on 1 December - some time in the afternoon - in St John's Road, where the car was parked. Officers are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Guernsey Police on 725 111.
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Weather: Cloudy with rains spells expected, feeling mild
A rather cloudy day ahead with occasional drizzle, but the odd brighter spell too.
Longer spells of rain are expected this afternoon - some of which may be heavy.
It will be quite breezy but mild with highs of 12C (53F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: