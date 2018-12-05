Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 5 December 2018

  1. Car windows damaged in St Peter Port

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    The windows of a car have been damaged in St Peter Port, police have said.

    It happened on 1 December - some time in the afternoon - in St John's Road, where the car was parked.

    Officers are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Guernsey Police on 725 111.

  2. Weather: Cloudy with rains spells expected, feeling mild

    BBC Weather

    A rather cloudy day ahead with occasional drizzle, but the odd brighter spell too.

    Longer spells of rain are expected this afternoon - some of which may be heavy.

    It will be quite breezy but mild with highs of 12C (53F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
