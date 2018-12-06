Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has awarded the States Assembly ‘Plastic-free Parliament’ status.

States' members recently agreed to eliminate a range of single-use plastic items while carrying out their official duties.

SAS chief executive, Hugo Tagholm, will present the award at the Plastic Free Jersey certification event at The Radisson Hotel on Thursday.

Items phased out by the Privileges and Procedures Committee and the Council of Ministers include, but are not limited to:

Plastic cutlery.

Plastic straws and stirrers.

Single serve condiments.

Soft drink bottles.

Coffee cups (including lids).

In addition, the States Greffe is liaising with local firms which provide sandwiches and refreshments for use in the States Building to ensure they do not provide single-use plastic items.