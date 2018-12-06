Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Rather cloudy and breezy today, with the best of the dry weather likely this morning. An increasing risk of a few spots of drizzle later on though. Jersey Guernsey
Weather: Cloudy, breezy and dry in the morning
Rather cloudy and breezy today, with the best of the dry weather likely this morning.
An increasing risk of a few spots of drizzle later on though.
Jersey
Guernsey
States Assembly awarded 'Plastic-free Parliament' status
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has awarded the States Assembly ‘Plastic-free Parliament’ status.
States' members recently agreed to eliminate a range of single-use plastic items while carrying out their official duties.
SAS chief executive, Hugo Tagholm, will present the award at the Plastic Free Jersey certification event at The Radisson Hotel on Thursday.
Items phased out by the Privileges and Procedures Committee and the Council of Ministers include, but are not limited to:
In addition, the States Greffe is liaising with local firms which provide sandwiches and refreshments for use in the States Building to ensure they do not provide single-use plastic items.