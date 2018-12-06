Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Updates on Thursday 6 December 2018

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: Cloudy, breezy and dry in the morning

    BBC Weather

    Rather cloudy and breezy today, with the best of the dry weather likely this morning.

    An increasing risk of a few spots of drizzle later on though.

    Jersey

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

  2. States Assembly awarded 'Plastic-free Parliament' status

    Del Crookes

    BBC News Online

    Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has awarded the States Assembly ‘Plastic-free Parliament’ status.

    States' members recently agreed to eliminate a range of single-use plastic items while carrying out their official duties.

    Plastic bottles
    Copyright: Getty Images

    SAS chief executive, Hugo Tagholm, will present the award at the Plastic Free Jersey certification event at The Radisson Hotel on Thursday.

    Items phased out by the Privileges and Procedures Committee and the Council of Ministers include, but are not limited to:

    • Plastic cutlery.
    • Plastic straws and stirrers.
    • Single serve condiments.
    • Soft drink bottles.
    • Coffee cups (including lids).

    In addition, the States Greffe is liaising with local firms which provide sandwiches and refreshments for use in the States Building to ensure they do not provide single-use plastic items.

