Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Crash plane in 'high-speed nose dive'
  2. Union slams 'insulting' pay offer
  3. Woman, 94, makes sculptures from scrap metal
  4. Updates on Friday 7 December 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Union slams 'insulting' pay offer

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Public sector workers in Jersey are due to strike later, despite an eleventh hour pay offer from the States.

    On Thursday, some of the lowest paid States employees, including manual workers and people working at the Energy from Waste plant, were offered bigger payrises.

    offices
    Copyright: Google

    Teaching assistants, who are expected to join the walkout, are now being given the same pay increases as the teachers they work with.

    The offer for nurses and midwives, who are not striking, was also revised.

    But Terry Renouf, from the Prospect union, says it's an insult:

    Quote Message: For this to be imposed on teaching assistants - an offer that matches the one that's been offered to teaching unions and has been rejected overwhelmingly - is a further insult. The teaching assistants that have contacted us today are even more disgusted with this than they were with the original imposition of 1%." from Terry Renouf Prospect
    Terry RenoufProspect

  2. Winds of force nine 'imminent' across islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Winds reaching force nine are expected across the islands, Jersey Met has said.

    It has issued an orange weather warning.

    weather warning
    Copyright: Jersey Met

  3. Steel working at 94

    Miranda Griffin

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    94-year-old lady working on steel skiing man sculpture
    Copyright: BBC

    A 94-year-old woman in Guernsey is making sculptures from scrap metal to help her stay active and healthy.

    Frankie Eillington started making metal sculptures at 92, despite her doctor's advice that welding was too adventurous.

    She hopes her hobby will allow her to reach the same age as her mother, who died a week before her 110th birthday.

    Quote Message: I sat at home quietly on my own thinking 'what the Dickins am I going to do in my old age?' If you dismiss the idea that metalwork and engineering is for men only then there's no reason why old girls like me shouldn't have a go." from Frankie Eillington Steelworker
    Frankie EillingtonSteelworker

    She's part of a sculpture group that meets once a week.

  5. Weather: Strong winds with showers expected

    BBC Weather

    Early cloud and rain will clear eastwards, leaving sunny intervals.

    However, there will be a strong and gusty westerly wind with a few showers likely later this afternoon.

    Highs of 11C (51F).

    Jersey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top