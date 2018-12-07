Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Public sector workers in Jersey are due to strike later, despite an eleventh hour pay offer from the States.

On Thursday, some of the lowest paid States employees, including manual workers and people working at the Energy from Waste plant, were offered bigger payrises.

Teaching assistants, who are expected to join the walkout, are now being given the same pay increases as the teachers they work with.

The offer for nurses and midwives, who are not striking, was also revised.

But Terry Renouf, from the Prospect union, says it's an insult: