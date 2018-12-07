Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Union slams 'insulting' pay offer
BBC Radio Jersey
Public sector workers in Jersey are due to strike later, despite an eleventh hour pay offer from the States.
On Thursday, some of the lowest paid States employees, including manual workers and people working at the Energy from Waste plant, were offered bigger payrises.
Teaching assistants, who are expected to join the walkout, are now being given the same pay increases as the teachers they work with.
The offer for nurses and midwives, who are not striking, was also revised.
But Terry Renouf, from the Prospect union, says it's an insult:
Winds of force nine 'imminent' across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Winds reaching force nine are expected across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
It has issued an orange weather warning.
Steel working at 94
Miranda Griffin
BBC Radio Guernsey
A 94-year-old woman in Guernsey is making sculptures from scrap metal to help her stay active and healthy.
Frankie Eillington started making metal sculptures at 92, despite her doctor's advice that welding was too adventurous.
She hopes her hobby will allow her to reach the same age as her mother, who died a week before her 110th birthday.
She's part of a sculpture group that meets once a week.
Crash plane in 'high-speed nose dive'
The plane may have stalled before the crash which killed two men in Wiltshire, say investigators.Read more
Weather: Strong winds with showers expected
BBC Weather
Early cloud and rain will clear eastwards, leaving sunny intervals.
However, there will be a strong and gusty westerly wind with a few showers likely later this afternoon.
Highs of 11C (51F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Jersey’s overtime 'epidemic' revealed
Bailiwick Express
An overtime epidemic is sweeping the island, with the average employee estimated to be working nearly one month "for free" every year.