Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man found himself clinging to the roof of a car as it was driven by a disqualified driver "in a scene that was like something out of a movie".
Disqualified motorist drove with man clinging to roof
Jersey Evening Post
A bit of flare: Old ordnance to be set off on common
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Police are cordoning off a section of L'Ancresse Common on Monday morning to set off a stock of old emergency flares.
They are due to fired at 09:30 from Fort le Marchant - whatever the weather - and officers warned walkers were best to avoid the area as there would be a loud explosion.
Police also asked that no-one called the emergency services at that time, adding they would be monitoring the sea in area to watch for boats in difficulty.
LiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
Le Tissier makes WSL debut
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Guernsey's England youth international Maya Le Tissier made her WSL debut for Brighton and Hove Albion in the 4-0 loss to star-studded Chelsea on Sunday.
The 16-year-old played the full 90 minutes of the match, having made her first team debut in the Continental Tyres Cup last week.
CI weather: Cloud building but staying dry
BBC Weather
A chilly bright start to Monday morning with early sunshine. Through the morning, cloud will slowly build from the west, leading to a cloudier afternoon. Remaining dry with light winds.
Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: