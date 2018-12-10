Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey Police are cordoning off a section of L'Ancresse Common on Monday morning to set off a stock of old emergency flares.

They are due to fired at 09:30 from Fort le Marchant - whatever the weather - and officers warned walkers were best to avoid the area as there would be a loud explosion.

Police also asked that no-one called the emergency services at that time, adding they would be monitoring the sea in area to watch for boats in difficulty.