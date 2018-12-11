Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States of Jersey and Guernsey have agreed to work together to improve health and care services.

Members of the Channel Island Political Oversight Board, which is made up of senior politicians and officials from both islands, met on Monday to discuss ways to develop health policies and commercial partnerships.

States of Guernsey Copyright: States of Guernsey

The collaboration is part of a wider plan to support cooperation between the two administrations, and to find and support new partnership opportunities to improve public services and reduce costs to taxpayers.

Possible areas to explore include mutual support where possible in delivering care, sharing clinical expertise and making savings through combined purchases.