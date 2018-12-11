Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Tuesday 11 December 2018

  1. Jersey and Guernsey to work together on health

    Del Crookes

    BBC News Online

    The States of Jersey and Guernsey have agreed to work together to improve health and care services.

    Members of the Channel Island Political Oversight Board, which is made up of senior politicians and officials from both islands, met on Monday to discuss ways to develop health policies and commercial partnerships.

    Politicians signing joint agreement
    Copyright: States of Guernsey

    The collaboration is part of a wider plan to support cooperation between the two administrations, and to find and support new partnership opportunities to improve public services and reduce costs to taxpayers.

    Possible areas to explore include mutual support where possible in delivering care, sharing clinical expertise and making savings through combined purchases.

    Quote Message: It is important to collaborate with other Channel Islands to develop resilience, economies of scale and better value for money. We will work together to provide services which meet the needs of islanders, now and into the future. It is anticipated that this joined-up approach will reduce the administrative burden across the islands." from Deputy Richard Renouf Health Minister, States of Jersey
    Deputy Richard RenoufHealth Minister, States of Jersey

  2. Dry with cloud and strong winds

    BBC Weather

    It will be dry with some cloud, but also spells of sunshine.

    The south-easterly breeze will increase throughout the day.

    Maximum temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F).

    Jersey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    weather
    Copyright: BBC
