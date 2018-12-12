Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Jersey Water still running desalination plant despite rise in water levels
- Sark holds first election in five years
- Updates on Wednesday 12 December 2018
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Voters in Sark go to the polls on Wednesday in the island's first contested election in five years.
Polls open at 10:00 at the Island Hall.
The island's parliament has been reduced in size to 18, with half of the seats being contested. There are 15 candidates vying for nine positions in Chief Pleas.
The last time Sarkees had a choice of candidates was back in a December 2013 by-election.
Polls close at 18:00, with 363 eligible voters on the island's electoral roll.
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey Water is still running its desalination plant despite an increase in reservoir levels.
The utility said reservoirs were at 54% - up from 46% a few weeks ago.
However, that is still significantly down on this time last year, when levels were at 71%.
The plant, which turns the sea into fresh water, was turned on last month, the first time in seven years following a dry autumn.
Helier Smith, from Jersey Water, added staff were expecting the next three months to be drier than usual.
BBC Weather
Patchy light rain will tend to die out on Wednesday morning, leaving it largely dry through the rest of the day with the chance of a few brighter spells later. South-easterly winds will strengthen.
Maximum temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: