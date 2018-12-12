Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Voters in Sark go to the polls on Wednesday in the island's first contested election in five years.

Polls open at 10:00 at the Island Hall.

The island's parliament has been reduced in size to 18, with half of the seats being contested. There are 15 candidates vying for nine positions in Chief Pleas.

The last time Sarkees had a choice of candidates was back in a December 2013 by-election.

Polls close at 18:00, with 363 eligible voters on the island's electoral roll.