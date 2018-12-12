Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Jersey Water still running desalination plant despite rise in water levels
  2. Sark holds first election in five years
  3. Updates on Wednesday 12 December 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Sark holds first election in five years

    Rob Byrne

    BBC News Online

    Voters in Sark go to the polls on Wednesday in the island's first contested election in five years.

    Polls open at 10:00 at the Island Hall.

    The island's parliament has been reduced in size to 18, with half of the seats being contested. There are 15 candidates vying for nine positions in Chief Pleas.

    The last time Sarkees had a choice of candidates was back in a December 2013 by-election.

    Polls close at 18:00, with 363 eligible voters on the island's electoral roll.

    Chief Pleas
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Jersey Water still running desalination plant

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey Water is still running its desalination plant despite an increase in reservoir levels.

    The utility said reservoirs were at 54% - up from 46% a few weeks ago.

    However, that is still significantly down on this time last year, when levels were at 71%.

    The plant, which turns the sea into fresh water, was turned on last month, the first time in seven years following a dry autumn.

    Helier Smith, from Jersey Water, added staff were expecting the next three months to be drier than usual.

    Jersey Water desalination plant
    Copyright: Jersey Water

  3. CI weather: Rain dying out during a largely dry day

    BBC Weather

    Patchy light rain will tend to die out on Wednesday morning, leaving it largely dry through the rest of the day with the chance of a few brighter spells later. South-easterly winds will strengthen.

    Maximum temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top