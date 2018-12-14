Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The funeral of the last known Jersey veteran of Dunkirk, Clive Kemp, will be held later.

Mr Kemp died two weeks ago at the age of 98.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Born in Jersey in 1920, Mr Kemp lied about his age to join up when Nazi Germany occupied the Channel Islands in 1940.

He was with the British Expeditionary Force when France was invaded and helped to load casualties on to ships at the Dunkirk evacuation.

His funeral, at the crematorium in St Helier, begins at 13:30.