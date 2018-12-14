Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Funeral for Jersey's last Dunkirk veteran to be held
- Gale force winds forecast for the Channel Islands
- Flats plan refused due to lack of parking
- Updates on Friday 14 December 2018
Funeral for Jersey's last Dunkirk veteran to be held
BBC Radio Jersey
The funeral of the last known Jersey veteran of Dunkirk, Clive Kemp, will be held later.
Mr Kemp died two weeks ago at the age of 98.
Born in Jersey in 1920, Mr Kemp lied about his age to join up when Nazi Germany occupied the Channel Islands in 1940.
He was with the British Expeditionary Force when France was invaded and helped to load casualties on to ships at the Dunkirk evacuation.
His funeral, at the crematorium in St Helier, begins at 13:30.
Gale force winds forecast for the Channel Islands
Weather: Chilly morning with sunny spells expected
BBC Weather
A chilly morning ahead but it will stay dry.
This afternoon will see sunny spells with cloud increasing.
Highs of 4C (39F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Flats plan refused due to lack of parking
BBC Radio Jersey
Officials have refused plans for 50 flats in St Helier, due to a lack of parking.
The site is in West Centre and would have replaced an old office block.
The plans included larger pavements and landscaping for the area - but parking was considered too important.