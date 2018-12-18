Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- Next year's Jersey States budgets change
- Gale force winds due to hit the islands
- Updates on Tuesday 18 December 2018
Coastguard radio operator training 'needs reviewing'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A member of Guernsey Boat Owners Association says new training that will be given to call handlers dealing with maritime distress calls isn't sufficient.
Currently, distress calls from the sea are answered by the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre, but there are calls for coastguard radio operators to be moved back to the harbour.
The situation is being assessed by Guernsey's harbour master.
Jersey prison to go smoke-free
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Have you thought about making any New Year's resolutions yet?
If you're planning on committing any crimes, you might want to stop smoking sooner rather than later.
Jersey's prison will be smoke-free from 2019, and inmates will be offered one-to-one sessions to help them quit.
About 80% of new prisoners are smokers, but they will all be offered individual sessions to help them quit - they can also buy e-cigarettes as an alternative.
Governor of La Moye, Nick Cameron, said the prison service helps prisoners in solving offending behaviour and leading better and healthier lives as part of preparing them for release.
New Alderney representatives backed in plebiscite election
BBC Radio Guernsey
The two sitting politicians that represent Alderney in Guernsey's States, Louis Jean and Graham McKinley, have not been backed by voters after Monday's plebiscite election.
Steve Roberts and Alex Snowdon are the preferred Alderney representatives - winning by 275 and 229 votes respectively - although the final decision on the representatives will be made by States members.
Seven candidates stood for the roles with the voter turnout at 50%.
In the by-election - also held on Monday - Kevin Gentle topped the poll with 366 votes, more than double that of his nearest rival.
He'll serve a two-year term in the States of Alderney.
Gale force winds due to hit the islands later
Footage of kayaker rescue in force seven winds
Rob England
BBC News Online
One of Jersey's RNLI crews has released footage of a difficult rescue over the weekend.
A kayaker was caught in heavy swell off Gorey Castle.
The Catherine's inshore lifeboat was launched and brought him back to shore.
Next year's States budgets change
Freddie Miller
BBC Jersey political reporter
Jersey's treasury minister has announced next year's budgets for each of the island's government departments.
As a result of changes to the structure of the States of Jersey, many departments now have different names and functions, which means their previously-agreed budgets no longer apply.
Deputy Susie Pinel has announced how much each of the newly-formed departments will be able to spend next year.
There's no extra money available, but the way the overall budget is allocated has changed, as responsibility for services moves from one department to another.
For example, money for Children's Services no longer falls under the budget for health, while funds for the ambulance service is now included in the budget for Justice and Home Affairs.
Health, Education and Children remain priorities.
In June, Ministers will propose more detailed plans for 2020 onwards - including information on where £30m of savings are to come from.