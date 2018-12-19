Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- Orange-level weather warning for the Channel Islands
- Plans afoot for a post-Brexit role based in Paris
- Updates on Wednesday 19 December 2018
Weather warning for the Channel Islands
An orange level weather warning has been issued for the Channel Islands by Jersey Met.
Orange level means winds up to gale-force can be expected and peope should "remain vigilant".
Plans afoot for a post-Brexit role based in Paris
BBC Radio Jersey
The States want to recruit an officer who will be based in Paris to liaise with the French and German governments for Jersey after Brexit.
Plans for the new civil servant - who will work for the External Relations department - are included in a government report announcing departmental budgets for 2019.
The department - which now falls under the newly constituted Office of the Chief Executive - has been given a budget of £1.7m for the next year.
It wants to recruit the new officer within three months.
Weather: Showers and sunny spells
BBC Weather
Some bright spells at first across the islands, but there will be showers.
These will continue through the day, but there will be further sunny spells too with fresh winds.
Highs of 9C (48F).
