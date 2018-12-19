Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States want to recruit an officer who will be based in Paris to liaise with the French and German governments for Jersey after Brexit.

Plans for the new civil servant - who will work for the External Relations department - are included in a government report announcing departmental budgets for 2019.

The department - which now falls under the newly constituted Office of the Chief Executive - has been given a budget of £1.7m for the next year.

It wants to recruit the new officer within three months.