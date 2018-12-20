Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Islands try to shake off 'tax haven' tag
  2. Winds of force seven expected across the islands
  3. Barry Brehaut: 'Take global warming seriously'
  4. Updates on Thursday 20 December 2018

  1. Winds of force seven expected across the islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    An orange weather warning for wind has been issued across the islands, Jersey Met has said.

    It added winds of force seven are expected to continue.

    weather warning
  2. Barry Brehaut: 'Take global warming seriously'

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Barry Brehaut
    Tackling climate change needs to be a top priority for the States according to the President of the Environment and Infrastructure Committee.

    Deputy Barry Brehaut says he wants to change the name of the committee to "Environment and Climate Change" to send out the message it's taking global warming seriously.

    He says in the recent IPCC report, which assesses the impact of global warming, it's made "absolutely clear" we now have a very short window of opportunity to tackle climate change - just ten to twelve years.

  4. Weather: Sunshine and showers

    BBC Weather

    BBC weather map
    It will be partly cloudy at first on Thursday morning with showers crossing the area on a brisk south west wind.

    Through the day, there will be increasing amounts of sunshine, along with further isolated showers.

    Maximum Temperature: 8C (46F).

