Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Winds of force seven expected across the islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
An orange weather warning for wind has been issued across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
It added winds of force seven are expected to continue.
Barry Brehaut: 'Take global warming seriously'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Tackling climate change needs to be a top priority for the States according to the President of the Environment and Infrastructure Committee.
Deputy Barry Brehaut says he wants to change the name of the committee to "Environment and Climate Change" to send out the message it's taking global warming seriously.
He says in the recent IPCC report, which assesses the impact of global warming, it's made "absolutely clear" we now have a very short window of opportunity to tackle climate change - just ten to twelve years.
Islands try to shake off 'tax haven' tag
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Threats by the EU lead to the introduction of laws to prevent companies dodging tax in the Crown Dependencies.Read more
Weather: Sunshine and showers
BBC Weather
It will be partly cloudy at first on Thursday morning with showers crossing the area on a brisk south west wind.
Through the day, there will be increasing amounts of sunshine, along with further isolated showers.
Maximum Temperature: 8C (46F).