Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Tackling climate change needs to be a top priority for the States according to the President of the Environment and Infrastructure Committee.

Deputy Barry Brehaut says he wants to change the name of the committee to "Environment and Climate Change" to send out the message it's taking global warming seriously.

He says in the recent IPCC report, which assesses the impact of global warming, it's made "absolutely clear" we now have a very short window of opportunity to tackle climate change - just ten to twelve years.