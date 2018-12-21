Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Aurigny are diverting flights to London Gatwick to Southampton to try to keep customers moving this Christmas.

"Widespread disruption" is expected to continue throughout Friday at Guernsey Airport after drones caused major delays in London.

"Given the widespread continued disruption, Aurigny has made the right decision to run the first three Gatwick rotations today in and out of Southampton to keep our customers moving," a spokeswoman said.

"This means the GR600, GR601, GR602, GR603, GR604 and GR605 will be going as close to their scheduled departure time as possible and operating in and out of Southampton.

"We have issued customers returning to the island on those flights with new flight details and would advise people to check-in online to avoid delays in Southampton as resources are tight at the airport."