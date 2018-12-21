Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 21 December 2018

All times stated are UK

  1. Education chief addresses school uniform concerns

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    The President of Education, Sport and Culture has sent a letter to parents, addressing concerns over the future of uniforms in Guernsey.

    As the island moves towards the two-school model, questions are being asked about what pupils will wear.

    Deputy Matt Fallaize says any uniform changes will be introduced slowly...

    Video content

    Video caption: Education chief addresses school uniform concerns

  2. Aurigny: Gatwick flights diverted to Southampton

    Millicent Cooke

    BBC News Online

    Aurigny are diverting flights to London Gatwick to Southampton to try to keep customers moving this Christmas.

    "Widespread disruption" is expected to continue throughout Friday at Guernsey Airport after drones caused major delays in London.

    Aircraft
    Copyright: BBC

    "Given the widespread continued disruption, Aurigny has made the right decision to run the first three Gatwick rotations today in and out of Southampton to keep our customers moving," a spokeswoman said.

    "This means the GR600, GR601, GR602, GR603, GR604 and GR605 will be going as close to their scheduled departure time as possible and operating in and out of Southampton.

    "We have issued customers returning to the island on those flights with new flight details and would advise people to check-in online to avoid delays in Southampton as resources are tight at the airport."

  3. Gatwick airport reopens after drone chaos

    Millicent Cooke

    BBC News Online

    Officials at Gatwick have re-opened the runway and say they hope to operate a limited number of flights on Friday morning.

    The airport was disrupted by repeated sightings of a drone on Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.

    It is continuing to advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to Gatwick.

    Gatwick airport delays
    Copyright: PA

    This is because departures and arrivals are still subject to delays and cancellations.

    Many passengers throughout the Channel Island's were affected by the closure.

    Police are still attempting to identify the drone's operators and are considering shooting it down if necessary.

  4. Weather: Windy with some sunny spells

    BBC Weather

    Weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    Friday is predicted to be a windy day.

    Any early low cloud and local drizzle will soon clear, leaving it mostly dry with spells of sunshine.

    However, there is the chance of a shower again towards evening.

    Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F)

