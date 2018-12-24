Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Guernsey politician is calling for greater transparency over the bids being made to operate key air routes between Alderney, and Guernsey and Southampton.

Deputy for St Peter Port North, John Gollop said he's "sick of commercial confidentiality being given as a stock excuse".

He said it will be hard for States members to come to a rational decision when questions still remain about whether or not the island will be served by a viable operator...

