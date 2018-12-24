Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Guernsey deputy 'sick of excuses' over flight bids
  2. Jersey's mail plane cancelled due to 'poor' conditions
  3. Updates on Monday 24 December 2018

  1. Jersey's mail plane cancelled due to 'poor' conditions

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Mail due to arrive on Christmas Eve will now arrive on Thursday, Jersey Post said.

  2. Guernsey deputy 'sick of excuses' over flight bids

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    A Guernsey politician is calling for greater transparency over the bids being made to operate key air routes between Alderney, and Guernsey and Southampton.

    Deputy for St Peter Port North, John Gollop said he's "sick of commercial confidentiality being given as a stock excuse".

    He said it will be hard for States members to come to a rational decision when questions still remain about whether or not the island will be served by a viable operator...

    Video caption: A Guernsey deputy said he's "sick of commercial confidentiality" as an excuse
    Quote Message: The submission period for tenders for the Alderney-Guernsey and Alderney-Southampton PSOs have now come to a close. A number of bids have been received covering both routes, and the reviewing panel has started evaluating the bids. Once a preferred outcome has been identified, the committee will make a recommendation to the States of Deliberation in early 2019. from Spokesperson Committee for Economic Development
    SpokespersonCommittee for Economic Development

  3. Petition to ban glyphosate in Jersey gets 1,000 signatures

    Freddie Miller

    BBC Jersey political reporter

    A Jersey minister will consider the latest UK and EU research before responding to a petition calling for a weedkiller chemical to be banned in the island.

    More than 1,000 people have signed online in an attempt to outlaw glyphosate use in Jersey.

    Glyphosate was introduced by US agrochemical giant Monsanto in 1974, but its patent expired in 2000, and now the chemical is sold by various manufacturers.

    Roundup
    Copyright: BBC

    The Monsanto weedkiller is called Roundup and it is the world's biggest-selling weedkiller.

    The petition in the island was launched months after a Californian court ordered Monsanto to pay $289m in damages to a man who claimed herbicides containing the product had caused his cancer.

    The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) says glyphosate is unlikely to cause cancer in humans.

    Deputy John Young says he will seek advice from scientists before deciding what to do next.

  4. Weather: Overcast and misty with drizzle

    BBC Weather

    Today will be overcast and misty with occasional light rain or drizzle.

    The rain will start to clear around dusk.

    Highs of 10C (50F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC
