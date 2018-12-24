Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Guernsey deputy 'sick of excuses' over flight bids
- Jersey's mail plane cancelled due to 'poor' conditions
- Updates on Monday 24 December 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Jersey's mail plane cancelled due to 'poor' conditions
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Mail due to arrive on Christmas Eve will now arrive on Thursday, Jersey Post said.
Guernsey deputy 'sick of excuses' over flight bids
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey politician is calling for greater transparency over the bids being made to operate key air routes between Alderney, and Guernsey and Southampton.
Deputy for St Peter Port North, John Gollop said he's "sick of commercial confidentiality being given as a stock excuse".
He said it will be hard for States members to come to a rational decision when questions still remain about whether or not the island will be served by a viable operator...
Petition to ban glyphosate in Jersey gets 1,000 signatures
Freddie Miller
BBC Jersey political reporter
A Jersey minister will consider the latest UK and EU research before responding to a petition calling for a weedkiller chemical to be banned in the island.
More than 1,000 people have signed online in an attempt to outlaw glyphosate use in Jersey.
Glyphosate was introduced by US agrochemical giant Monsanto in 1974, but its patent expired in 2000, and now the chemical is sold by various manufacturers.
The Monsanto weedkiller is called Roundup and it is the world's biggest-selling weedkiller.
The petition in the island was launched months after a Californian court ordered Monsanto to pay $289m in damages to a man who claimed herbicides containing the product had caused his cancer.
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) says glyphosate is unlikely to cause cancer in humans.
Deputy John Young says he will seek advice from scientists before deciding what to do next.
Weather: Overcast and misty with drizzle
BBC Weather
Today will be overcast and misty with occasional light rain or drizzle.
The rain will start to clear around dusk.
Highs of 10C (50F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: