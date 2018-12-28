Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Head teacher wants more rights for Alderney children
The head teacher of St Anne's School is calling on the States of Guernsey to give Alderney children the same rights as those in Guernsey.
Under the current population management laws, Alderney students don't have the right to work in Guernsey once they've finished their post-16 education unless they get a housing licence.
Quote Message: Surely this has got to keep coming back to a debate level. Young people do have a right to be in Guernsey, to access a full plethora of career opportunities. Let's bring it back to the debate." from Martin Winward Head teacher, St Anne's School
Surely this has got to keep coming back to a debate level. Young people do have a right to be in Guernsey, to access a full plethora of career opportunities. Let's bring it back to the debate."
The President of Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Lowe said her committee is developing its policies to make sure young people from Sark and Alderney can access education, training and employment opportunities in Guernsey.
Calls to Jersey's ambulance service on the rise again
The number of calls the States of Jersey Ambulance Service has responded to has risen for the fifth year in a row.
Between January and November this year, the service responded to 8,753 calls - which is 500 more than 2017.
The service said it has recruited new staff to meet its growing workload.
Five new members of the team are joining in the new year to ease the year-round pressures on the service.
Quote Message: Our teams work extremely hard and sometimes they're going from job to job and struggling to find the time to catch a cup of tea and a sit down. But this is a trend ourselves - as well as the UK - is seeing." from Gordon Hunt Operations Manager, States of Jersey Ambulance Service
Our teams work extremely hard and sometimes they're going from job to job and struggling to find the time to catch a cup of tea and a sit down. But this is a trend ourselves - as well as the UK - is seeing."
Weather: Dry with sunny spells and cloud
Today will be dry with spells of sunshine and variable amounts of cloud.
Winds will be mostly light.
Highs of 10C (50F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: