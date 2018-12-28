Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The head teacher of St Anne's School is calling on the States of Guernsey to give Alderney children the same rights as those in Guernsey.

Under the current population management laws, Alderney students don't have the right to work in Guernsey once they've finished their post-16 education unless they get a housing licence.

Quote Message: Surely this has got to keep coming back to a debate level. Young people do have a right to be in Guernsey, to access a full plethora of career opportunities. Let's bring it back to the debate." from Martin Winward Head teacher, St Anne's School Surely this has got to keep coming back to a debate level. Young people do have a right to be in Guernsey, to access a full plethora of career opportunities. Let's bring it back to the debate." Martin Winward Head teacher, St Anne's School

The President of Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Lowe said her committee is developing its policies to make sure young people from Sark and Alderney can access education, training and employment opportunities in Guernsey.