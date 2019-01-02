Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

  1. Updates on Wednesday 2 January 2019

  1. Weather: Mainly dry with a cloudy afternoon expected

    A fine start to the day with sunshine across the islands.

    It will then stay mainly dry through the day, but turning cloudier to leave a rather cloudy afternoon.

    Feeling chillier with highs of 7C (44F).

    Jersey:

    Guernsey:

  2. Two police officers assaulted in Jersey on New Year's Eve

    Two people have been arrested after separate assaults on police officers, the States of Jersey Police has said.

    A man is due to appear at Jerseys Magistrates Court later, charged with the grave and criminal assault of a female police officer on New Year's Eve.

    The 34-year-old remains in police custody after he was arrested on Princes Tower Road in St Saviour.

    Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man has been charged over a separate assault on a police constable in St Helier.

    The man is due to appear at court on Thursday morning following the incident in Columbus Street on New Year's Eve.

  3. Plans for Channel Islands 'life-saving' helicopter service

    An emergency helicopter could soon be available around the clock in the Channel Islands to take people to hospital in the UK.

    Two islanders - a coastguard and a firefighter with experience of helicopters - have set up a new charity called Air Rescue Channel Islands.

    They're hoping to raise £1.5m to get the service off the ground by the summer.

    Despite both Jersey and Guernsey having fixed wing air ambulance aeroplanes which provide medical transfers, there has been an increase in the use of UK coastguard helicopters across the islands - according to Andrew Scott-Miller and Mark Birrell.

    They said the locally-based helicopter can make the journey in about one hour and has the added advantage of being able to land at UK hospital helipads as well as returning the accompanying medical staff to the islands on the return flight.

    They added with government funding, some sponsorship and public support, this "lifeline will become a reality".

    Quote Message: I believe, with the support of islanders, we can deliver this life-saving service. The support and goodwill we have received from both the public and governments has been empowering. There is a real sense that everyone is aware just how much this service is needed, and they are going out of their way to make it a reality. from Andrew Scott-Miller One of the people behind the project
    Andrew Scott-MillerOne of the people behind the project

  4. Transport pump stolen in St Peter Port

    A red Honda transfer pump has been stolen from St Peter Port, Guernsey Police has said.

    It was taken between the end of November and beginning of December, officers added.

    Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with PC 136 ABREU on 725 111 or to contact Crimestoppers.

