Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A fine start to the day with sunshine across the islands.
It will then stay mainly dry through the day, but turning cloudier to leave a rather cloudy afternoon.
Feeling chillier with highs of 7C (44F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Two police officers assaulted in Jersey on New Year's Eve
BBC Radio Jersey
Two people have been arrested after separate assaults on police officers, the States of Jersey Police has said.
A man is due to appear at Jerseys Magistrates Court later, charged with the grave and criminal assault of a female police officer on New Year's Eve.
The 34-year-old remains in police custody after he was arrested on Princes Tower Road in St Saviour.
Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man has been charged over a separate assault on a police constable in St Helier.
The man is due to appear at court on Thursday morning following the incident in Columbus Street on New Year's Eve.
Plans for Channel Islands 'life-saving' helicopter service
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
An emergency helicopter could soon be available around the clock in the Channel Islands to take people to hospital in the UK.
Two islanders - a coastguard and a firefighter with experience of helicopters - have set up a new charity called Air Rescue Channel Islands.
They're hoping to raise £1.5m to get the service off the ground by the summer.
Despite both Jersey and Guernsey having fixed wing air ambulance aeroplanes which provide
medical transfers, there has been an increase in the use of UK coastguard helicopters
across the islands - according to Andrew Scott-Miller and Mark Birrell.
They said the locally-based helicopter can make the journey in about one hour and has the added advantage of being able to land at UK hospital
helipads as well as returning the accompanying medical staff to the islands on the return
flight.
They added with government
funding, some sponsorship and public support, this "lifeline will become a reality".
I believe, with the support of islanders, we can deliver this life-saving service. The support and goodwill we have received from both the public and governments has been empowering. There is a real sense that everyone is aware just how much this service is needed, and they are going out of their way to make it a reality.
Transport pump stolen in St Peter Port
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A red Honda transfer pump has been stolen from St Peter Port, Guernsey Police has said.
It was taken between the end of November and beginning of December, officers added.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with PC 136 ABREU on 725 111 or to contact Crimestoppers.
