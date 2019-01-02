Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Two people have been arrested after separate assaults on police officers, the States of Jersey Police has said.

A man is due to appear at Jerseys Magistrates Court later, charged with the grave and criminal assault of a female police officer on New Year's Eve.

The 34-year-old remains in police custody after he was arrested on Princes Tower Road in St Saviour.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man has been charged over a separate assault on a police constable in St Helier.

The man is due to appear at court on Thursday morning following the incident in Columbus Street on New Year's Eve.