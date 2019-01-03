Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 3 January 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. No Christmas babies for Guernsey's maternity ward

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    It was a quiet festive period for the Loveridge Ward, with no Christmas babies and just one new year arrival.

    Guernsey Maternity Unit said it normally expects at least a couple of babies to be born on New Year's Day, but this year, there was just one newborn on the 1 January.

    A member of staff at Loveridge said they're now expecting a busier period to the start of 2019.

    newborn's feet
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Weather: A chilly start with some sunshine

    BBC Weather

    It will stay cold for many throughout the day.

    There will be some decent sunshine though, but the cloud will be thicker in the far west, with some spots of rain.

    Highs of 7C (44F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top