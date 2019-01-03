Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It was a quiet festive period for the Loveridge Ward, with no Christmas babies and just one new year arrival. Guernsey Maternity Unit said it normally expects at least a couple of babies to be born on New Year's Day, but this year, there was just one newborn on the 1 January. A member of staff at Loveridge said they're now expecting a busier period to the start of 2019.
No Christmas babies for Guernsey's maternity ward
BBC Radio Guernsey
Weather: A chilly start with some sunshine
BBC Weather
It will stay cold for many throughout the day.
There will be some decent sunshine though, but the cloud will be thicker in the far west, with some spots of rain.
Highs of 7C (44F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: