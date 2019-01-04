Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A former Jersey Reds rugby player has been accused of tricking ex-partners out of thousands of pounds to fuel a gambling addiction.

Regan King, 38, who is also a former All Blacks and Llanelli Scarlets centre, recently left Welsh Premiership side Neath after playing across Europe and New Zealand.

King was the first-ever former All Black to play for Jersey when he joined the club in the summer of 2016, but he left St Peter at the start of December that year having played eight times and not scored a try.

BBC Jersey Copyright: BBC Jersey

Two women told BBC Wales they loaned him "thousands" after he pleaded for help with cash flow problems, but failed to pay them back.

BBC Wales has been shown messages and emails from Mr King to several former partners which appear to show him admitting he owes them thousands of Australian dollars, which he promised to pay back.

BBC Wales has also spoken independently to five women and two men, all of whom claim to have loaned Mr King money without being repaid.

Mr King did not deny the allegations when approached for comment, but declined to be interviewed. There is no suggestion he has acted illegally.