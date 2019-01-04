Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Regan King, 38, who is also a former All Blacks and Llanelli Scarlets centre, recently left Welsh Premiership side Neath after playing across Europe and New Zealand.
Two women told BBC Wales they loaned him "thousands" after he pleaded for help with cash flow problems, but failed to pay them back.
BBC Wales has been shown messages and emails from Mr King to several former partners which appear to show him admitting he owes them thousands of Australian dollars, which he promised to pay back.
BBC Wales has also spoken independently to five women and two men, all of whom claim to have loaned Mr King money without being repaid.
Mr King did not deny the allegations when approached for comment, but declined to be interviewed. There is no suggestion he has acted illegally.
Tax blacklisting 'could have serious consequences'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
The Crown Dependencies face increasing pressure to demonstrate to European countries they are not tax havens, a campaigner has warned.
Ex Jersey Reds player accused of tricking ex-partners out of money
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
A former Jersey Reds rugby player has been accused of tricking ex-partners out of thousands of pounds to fuel a gambling addiction.
Tax blacklisting 'could have serious consequences'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
The Crown Dependencies face increasing pressure to demonstrate to European countries they are not tax havens, a campaigner has warned.
Richard Murphy was speaking after Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man were placed on a dutch tax blacklist.
The islands will also soon find out whether changes to laws - which they say address tax concerns - will mean they avoid blacklisting by the European Union.
"This is a massive change in the offshore nature of activity from the Crown Dependencies, if the EU forces this issue through," Mr Murphy said.
"I think there has to be a genuine evidence that the EU's laws are being enforced, checks are in place, that real people are being employed.
"If that isn't the case then frankly there are going to be real problems for the Crown Dependencies in achieving compliance, and there could be blacklisting as a result."
That would be an issue, Mr Murphy added, because it could result in withholding taxes on payments to the Channel Islands from the EU, removing the current tax-free status.
Officials in the Isle of Man have reportedly expressed their surprise at their inclusion on the dutch list, while both Jersey and Guernsey's governments say the latest blacklisting is merely reflective of their low tax rates, and does not reflect their good tax practices.
Nearly £1m lottery prize still unclaimed
BBC Radio Guernsey
The top prize in 2018's Channel Islands Christmas Lottery is still yet to be claimed, more than two weeks after the numbers were revealed.
One lucky ticket holder is due a £977,000 windfall.
It is believed the winning ticket was bought in Guernsey.
The money has to be claimed within 12 months of the draw.