Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Monday 7 January 2019

  1. Weather: Dry and cloudy

    BBC Weather

    Mostly cloudy and breezy on Monday afternoon but, in general, it will remain dry.

    Maximum temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).

    A chance in the evening and in to the night of the odd patch of rain or drizzle, with plenty of cloud for the most part.

    Weather graphic
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Committee 'ignoring' stakeholders over runway extension

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    A Guernsey politician is concerned the island's most senior committee is pursuing the most expensive option when it comes to the extending Guernsey's runway.

    The Policy and Resources Committee has cited the lack of a business case as the reason why it does not want to pursue the project, but Deputy Joe Mooney said the business case had been carried out.

    He said the committee had ignored views of stakeholders on extending the runway and doing nothing was more costly in the long run...

    Video content

    Video caption: Deputy Joe Mooney says a business case for the runway has been carried out

    In response, Deputy Lyndon Trott told the BBC if the States wanted to spend taxpayers' hard-earned money to investigate extending the runway, then the debate on transport would give them the opportunity.

