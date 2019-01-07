Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Monday afternoon but, in general, it will remain dry.
Maximum temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F).
A chance in the evening and in to the night of the odd patch of rain or drizzle, with plenty of cloud for the most part.
Committee 'ignoring' stakeholders over runway extension
A Guernsey politician is concerned the island's most senior committee is pursuing the most expensive option when it comes to the extending Guernsey's runway.
The Policy and Resources Committee has cited the lack of a business case as the reason why it does not want to pursue the project, but Deputy Joe Mooney said the business case had been carried out.
He said the committee had ignored views of stakeholders on extending the runway and doing nothing was more costly in the long run...
In response, Deputy Lyndon Trott told the BBC if the States wanted to spend taxpayers' hard-earned money to investigate extending the runway, then the debate on transport would give them the opportunity.
