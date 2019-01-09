Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- No nurses for new hospital unless pay resolved - unions
- 'Stronger sentences' for paedophiles petition gains support
- Refurbishment plans for Footes Lane ahead of 2021 Island Games
- Updates on Wednesday 9 January 2019
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
'Stronger sentences' for paedophiles call gains support
BBC Radio Jersey
Almost 1,500 people in Jersey have signed a petition calling for paedophiles to get stronger sentences.
As more than 1,000 people have signed it Jersey ministers will have to respond.
If it reaches 5,000 then the States will debate the petition.
Cheyenne O'Connor, who poses as a teenager online to try to catch suspected child groomers, is behind the campaign.
She says people are tired of seeing paedophiles found guilty of abusing, or attempting to abuse, children being handed lenient prison sentences by the Jersey courts.
She's calling for a mandatory minimum prison sentence starting from three years with paedophiles being put on the sex offenders' register for life.
More funding help for Guernsey's elderly
BBC Radio Guernsey
There's more help for older people in Guernsey as a charity announces it's giving the Guernsey Community Foundation a record amount of money.
The Pargiter Trust is giving £80,000 to distribute to local charities in 2019 - which is up from £50,000 last year.
The money is used to try to help people aged 65 and above live independently, stay healthy, and feel socially included.
Charities wishing to apply for funding have until 4 February to submit an application to the foundation.
Refurbishment plans for Footes Lane ahead of 2021 games
BBC Radio Guernsey
Work has been planned to refurbish the Footes Lane track ahead of the 2021 Island Games.
The Education, Sport and Culture Commitee has put in a bid for funding and is currently looking for companies to take on the project.
A new synthetic full eight-lane track would meet international competition standards.
The work has to happen during summer months, and will cause disruption to training whilst it is carried out.
No nurses for new hospital unless pay resolved - unions
BBC Radio Jersey
Nursing unions in Jersey have warned that there will be no staff at the island's new hospital if their concerns about pay are not resolved.
Two unions rejected a final pay offer from the States: a 3.1% pay rise for last year and a 3% pay rise for 2019. However, the Royal College of Midwives accepted the deal.
A spokesperson for the nursing unions, which did not accept the deal, said staff - having been continuously undervalued - had experienced an ongoing detrimental impact on both morale and mental health.
The States said it was "disappointed" at the strike decision, and would be speaking to unions soon.
Football: Hinds haunts former club with double
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
St Peter threw the Jersey Premiership title race wide open as they inflicted a first loss of the season on reigning champions St Paul’s.
Island striker Karl Hinds, who only moved to the parish side from St Paul’s late last month, scored both goals in the 2-0 win.
The victory leaves St Peter three points off St Paul’s from one less game played.
St Paul’s, who are the reigning Channel Island champions, are aiming for a sixth successive title.
Weather: Mostly dry, but showers possible and chilly
BBC Weather
Wednesday will be mostly dry with variable cloud and sunny intervals, but there could be the odd shower.
Feeling chilly, particularly in the northerly breeze.
Maximum temperature: 3 to 6C (37 to 43F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: