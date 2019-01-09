Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Almost 1,500 people in Jersey have signed a petition calling for paedophiles to get stronger sentences.

As more than 1,000 people have signed it Jersey ministers will have to respond.

If it reaches 5,000 then the States will debate the petition.

Cheyenne O'Connor, who poses as a teenager online to try to catch suspected child groomers, is behind the campaign.

She says people are tired of seeing paedophiles found guilty of abusing, or attempting to abuse, children being handed lenient prison sentences by the Jersey courts.

She's calling for a mandatory minimum prison sentence starting from three years with paedophiles being put on the sex offenders' register for life.