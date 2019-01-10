Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. 'Potentially lethal' pesticide ban welcomed

    Ben Chapple

    BBC News Online

    A compound found in pesticides used by gardeners against slugs and snails is being banned in Guernsey.

    Products containing the active ingredient Metaldehyde will be banned from sale from 30 June 2019 and its use prohibited a year later.

    The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has welcomed the news as the compound is "extremely dangerous to our wildlife as if consumed can be lethal".

    Hedgehog
    Copyright: PA

    Manager Steve Byrne said: "Each pellet often contains other ingredients palatable to hedgehogs which they then ingest and can lead to a painful death."

    He said: "With 106 sick and injured hedgehogs in our care currently and 472 through the doors last year these 4 legged spikey garden friends that naturally help with clearing garden pests such as slugs and snails are the real lucky ones with this ban."

    Mr Byrne said other wild animals, birds and even farm animals will also benefit as they are all at risk of poisoning from Metaldehyde if consumed.

  3. Weather: Mainly dry but chilly

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    The weather in the Channel Islands will be mainly dry on Thursday with some sunny spells, but feeling chilly.

    Emily Wood
    Copyright: bbc

    It is then expected to continue mostly dry through the afternoon, but cloud will gradually thicken. Feeling chilly. Maximum Temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).

    Thursday evening and for most of the night it will be mostly cloudy with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible. However, there could be some clear spells developing towards the end of the night.

