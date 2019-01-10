Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has welcomed the news as the compound is "extremely dangerous to our wildlife as if consumed can be lethal".
'Potentially lethal' pesticide ban welcomed
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
A compound found in pesticides used by gardeners against slugs and snails is being banned in Guernsey.
Products containing the active ingredient Metaldehyde will be banned from sale from 30 June 2019 and its use prohibited a year later.
The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has welcomed the news as the compound is "extremely dangerous to our wildlife as if consumed can be lethal".
Manager Steve Byrne said: "Each pellet often contains other ingredients palatable to hedgehogs which they then ingest and can lead to a painful death."
He said: "With 106 sick and injured hedgehogs in our care currently and 472 through the doors last year these 4 legged spikey garden friends that naturally help with clearing garden pests such as slugs and snails are the real lucky ones with this ban."
Mr Byrne said other wild animals, birds and even farm animals will also benefit as they are all at risk of poisoning from Metaldehyde if consumed.
Watson faces Martic in Australian Open
BBC Sport
British number two Heather Watson, who is ranked 93 in the world, faces world number 31 Croatian Petra Martic in the first round of the Australian Open.
On Monday Watson went out in round one of the Hobart International - beaten 6-1 6-4 by Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.
Weather: Mainly dry but chilly
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
The weather in the Channel Islands will be mainly dry on Thursday with some sunny spells, but feeling chilly.
It is then expected to continue mostly dry through the afternoon, but cloud will gradually thicken. Feeling chilly. Maximum Temperature: 4 to 7C (39 to 45F).
Thursday evening and for most of the night it will be mostly cloudy with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible. However, there could be some clear spells developing towards the end of the night.