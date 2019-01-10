Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A compound found in pesticides used by gardeners against slugs and snails is being banned in Guernsey.

Products containing the active ingredient Metaldehyde will be banned from sale from 30 June 2019 and its use prohibited a year later .

The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has welcomed the news as the compound is "extremely dangerous to our wildlife as if consumed can be lethal".

Manager Steve Byrne said: "Each pellet often contains other ingredients palatable to hedgehogs which they then ingest and can lead to a painful death."

He said: "With 106 sick and injured hedgehogs in our care currently and 472 through the doors last year these 4 legged spikey garden friends that naturally help with clearing garden pests such as slugs and snails are the real lucky ones with this ban."

Mr Byrne said other wild animals, birds and even farm animals will also benefit as they are all at risk of poisoning from Metaldehyde if consumed.