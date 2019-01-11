Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Friday in the islands will be a rather cloudy day with some drizzle possible at times.

It will feel milder than recently. A light north-westerly breeze.

Maximum Temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F).

Friday evening and night will be mainly dry with some clear spells, but generally quite a lot of cloud around.

It will turn increasingly breezy through what will be a mild night.